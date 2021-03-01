Hexnode Cited in the 2021 Gartner 'Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management'

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution company, today announced it has been cited by Gartner in the 'Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management.'

Hexnode offers a cloud-based UEM solution that supports all the major OS platforms. It meets all the common MSE requirements such as integrations with Zendesk, Okta, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and Azure AD and also has content management, expense management, remote control capabilities. Hexnode also has a flexible pricing plan for Midsized Enterprises (MSEs).

Garter's report states: MSE I&O leaders should select a UEM tool based on its ability to fulfill the majority of their functional requirements. For example:

Ability to provide a single management interface for all devices

Offers automation in setup and ongoing administration to minimize operational cost

Flexible licensing bundles and options to fit various budgets

Integration with or inclusion of adjacent technologies ("one tool fits all")

"Midsize enterprises are often stigmatized for not investing substantial resources into information security, which is also one of the reasons why there aren't enough tools catering to MSEs. Hexnode's UEM tools are not just designed for governments and large enterprises, we have novel features that address the unique challenges faced by MSEs," said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Co-Founder of Hexnode.

"Endpoint security shouldn't alienate anyone, it's our mission to ensure it's accessible to everyone - and it feels great to know we're appreciated," he added.

Gartner's report defines Midsize Enterprises as follows: Midsize enterprises (MSEs) must function with relatively small IT staff (typically 10 to 30 full-time equivalents) and budgets (generally under $20 million), and are often under cost pressures and the need to minimize administrative overhead. MSEs often consider unified endpoint management (UEM) tools that integrate with IT service management (ITSM), identity and/or endpoint security tools to reduce the burden of managing multiple tools, vendors and contracts.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hexnode

Hexnode MDM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The company has been helping organizations in over 100 countries to stay agile and competitive in an increasingly mobile world.

Hexnode logo

Hexnode logo

