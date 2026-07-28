Hexnode signs Ingram Micro as Authorized Distributor for Endpoint Management Solutions in Indonesia

This agreement comes as a concrete response to rising cyber threats and the increasingly complex device management needs of Indonesia's hybrid-work era.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo has announced a new distribution agreement with Ingram Micro , appointing it as an Authorized Distributor in Indonesia. The collaboration strengthens Hexnode's presence in Southeast Asia while expanding Ingram Micro's portfolio in enterprise endpoint security. The appointment was unveiled at a media and partner gathering in Jakarta.

As Indonesia's digital economy continues to grow, organizations are managing an increasingly diverse mix of corporate, personal, frontline, and specialized devices while facing a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape. According to Indonesia's National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), the country recorded 5.5 billion cyber incidents in 2025—a 714% increase over the previous four-year average—with another 1.52 billion incidents detected during the opening months of 2026. The trend highlights the increasing importance of centralized endpoint security and management across enterprises.

Through this, organizations across Indonesia will gain broader access to Hexnode's unified endpoint management platform through Ingram Micro's extensive network of resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. Together, the companies aim to help businesses simplify endpoint management, strengthen security, support compliance with regulations such as Indonesia's Personal Data Protection Law (UU PDP), and improve operational efficiency across increasingly distributed IT environments.

"At Ingram Micro, our role as a distributor goes beyond making technology available. We build the local capabilities that enable our partners to successfully position, deploy, and support solutions for their customers. By adding Hexnode to our portfolio, we can help resellers and system integrators develop stronger managed services and recurring-revenue opportunities around endpoint management. Through technical enablement, solution integration, and go-to-market support, we aim to help our partners address a broader range of customer needs and accelerate the adoption of modern device management across Indonesia." — Mulia Dewi Karnadi, President Director of Ingram Micro



Hexnode UEM enables organizations to manage and secure endpoints across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and other enterprise platforms from a single console. The platform combines policy management, application lifecycle management, patch management, remote monitoring and management, automation, and compliance capabilities to help IT teams streamline operations while maintaining a strong security posture. It also supports specialized deployment scenarios, including kiosk devices, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments, and rugged endpoints used across industries such as retail, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and field services.

"We're honoured to launch our distribution partnership with Ingram Micro. Together, we're strengthening our commitment to the Indonesian market and empowering businesses with world-class endpoint management solutions. We look forward to growing alongside Ingram Micro and its outstanding partner ecosystem." — Keith O'Leary, Enterprise Sales Director, ASEAN, Hexnode

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry's first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Hexnode

Hexnode is a leading provider of enterprise solutions that streamline device management, user identity, and endpoint security. Hexnode's platforms include Hexnode UEM for autonomous and AI-powered endpoint management, Hexnode XDR for intelligent threat detection and response, and Hexnode IdP for secure, context-aware identity and access management. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one solution at a time. For more details, visit www.hexnode.com.

SOURCE Mitsogo Inc. dba Hexnode