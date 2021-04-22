Hexnode's Seminal Partner Conference Concludes With Great Success

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution company, announces today the close of its seminal Partner Summit, a one-day event held on April 21.

Hexnode Partner Summit 2021 focused on enabling Hexnode's partners to achieve excellence through business continuity by applying targeted sales and marketing strategies.

Integral to this was the unveiling of Hexnode's new sales certification, Hexnode Certified Sales Consultant, a program tailored exclusively for Hexnode partners to equip them with best practices and product knowledge for selling Hexnode products to prospective clients and gain new leads.

The first-ever Partner Awards ceremony concluded with "Sales Story of the Year" awarded to FAOnet System, the "Do-Gooder Award'' awarded to MobileXtra for actively contributing to a social initiative and "Partner of the Year'' awarded to Intratem.

"We are indebted to our partner community for making Hexnode's partner summit 2021 a grand success. The summit gave us an opportunity to connect with our partners on a deeper level and help them craft their own go-to-market strategy. The Hexnode team is eagerly looking forward to HexCon 21," Apu Pavithran, founder and CEO of Hexnode, said.

Prominent speakers, including Sean Ginevan, Head of Global Strategy and Digital Partnerships, Google; Vinay Bhagat, founder and CEO, TrustRadius; Kirsty Traill, Startup Advisor, VP Yext; Michelle Ragusa-McBain, VP of Global Channel and Digital Strategy, JS Group; Michael Brito, EVP, Head of Digital and Analytics, Zeno Group; Jennifer Poole, Head of Client Acquisition, Publicize; and Andrea Saez, co-founder, The Product Dynamic, along with other valuable speakers, addressed the summit and shared their invaluable experience.

Moving forward, Hexnode plans to focus more on expanding its partner network across the globe and increasing the visibility of its existing partners.

About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The company has been helping organizations in over 100 countries to stay agile and competitive in an increasingly mobile world.

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, enterprises of all sizes have leveraged Mitsogo's prowess in device management to drive business productivity and compliance. Mitsogo's solutions adapt to the most complex of business environments.

