HEXPOL Honored with Jarrett Supply Chain Innovation Award for Pioneering Sustainability in the Polymer Industry

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett is pleased to announce the first annual Jarrett Supply Chain Innovation Award was presented to HEXPOL, a leading global developer and manufacturer of polymer compounds, during the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit recently. The award recognizes leadership and insight in addressing a broader innovation that impacts the future of the supply chain.

Mike Jarrett, President and CEO of Jarrett (left) is pictured with Gary Moore, CEO of HEXPOL, who accepted the award during the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit.

"Congratulations to Hexpol on winning the prestigious Jarrett Innovation Award," said Mark Gordon, Chief Operating Officer at Jarrett. "HEXPOL's dedication to innovation, specifically in sustainability and technology, inspires industry leaders. Jarrett celebrates the company's remarkable achievements as their innovation shapes the future."

By leveraging Jarrett software for route planning and load optimization, HEXPOL has streamlined its transportation processes significantly. This software consolidates shipments, maximizing the utilization of transportation assets and minimizing the number of trips required. The result is a notable reduction in emissions, aligning with HEXPOL's commitment to sustainability.

ABOUT JARRETT`

Jarrett Logistics is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with client service offices in New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry for providing world-class service, technology and premier services to many of the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

