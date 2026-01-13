Hexrate Introduces New Organic Tools to Grow Instagram Followers and Engagement for Brands and Creators

Award-Winning Instagram Growth Platform for Influencers and SMEs

PRAGUE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexrate, a leading organic Instagram growth platform, today announced the expansion of its growth-focused tools designed to help brands and creators increase Instagram followers and engagement organically.

Organic Instagram Growth Without Restrictions

Hexrate allows users to analyze and plan instagram growth for any account, not just their own. This enables brands, creators, and agencies to research competitors, niche leaders, and potential partners before launching or scaling growth campaigns.

New Growth Tools Designed to Increase Followers and Engagement

The latest Hexrate update introduces several tools built specifically to support organic reach and engagement growth:

Instagram Photo & Video Downloader

Download public Instagram content to study high-performing posts and engagement-driving formats.

AI Profile Audit for Growth

An Instagram AI Profile Audit that evaluates how effectively a profile converts visitors into followers, highlights growth blockers, and identifies key competitors within the same niche.

Hashtags & Mentions Extractor

Discover the hashtags and mentioned profiles that help top accounts gain followers and visibility faster.

AI-Powered Growth

Our system helps you boost reach, visibility, and engagement by connecting your content with the right audience.

Instagram Profile Comparison

Compare your Instagram profile with competitors to understand differences in follower growth, engagement rate, and content strategy.

All tools are focused on real audience growth and real engagement, not artificial metrics.

Trusted by Brands and Creators Worldwide

Hexrate is already delivering measurable results for users across multiple industries:

"Hexrate grew my travel blog by 300% in weeks. The dashboard is intuitive and the results feel completely natural."

— Alina R., Travel Influencer

"My brand page finally gets real engagement — and sales are up."

— Jorge M., E-commerce Owner

"Other services failed. Hexrate delivers consistent, high-quality growth."

— Diana T., Fashion Creator

Built for Long-Term Instagram Success

Hexrate helps brands and creators:

1. Gain real instagram followers interested in their content

2. Increase instagram likes, comments, and meaningful interactions

3. Improve instagram profile visibility within their target niche

Hexrate's organic Instagram growth tools are available now at https://hexrate.io, with no limitations on which public Instagram profiles can be analyzed. Connect today!

