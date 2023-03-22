Hexstar Medical Group Changes The Game With Affordable Medical Supplies

Hexstar Medical Group Becomes the Go-To Supplier for High-Quality & Affordable Medical Supplies

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexstar Medical Group is proud to announce itself as the go-to supplier for high-quality and affordable medical supplies. Hexstar is a medical supply company specializing in the Dental category, but it is launching several other categories, including Medical, EMS/Public Safety, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Food Service, and Veterinary Care. Currently, only Dental is available on their website, but other categories will be launched soon!

Hexstar has been taking over a large chunk of the market share from companies like Henry Schein, Darby Dental, and Net32 due to their superior customer service, 110% Price Match Guarantee, and fast 1-2 day shipping. The company's mission is to provide its customers with the ultimate experience, ensuring that they will stay loyal and never leave. Unlike its profit-hungry competitors, Hexstar puts its customers before profit and ensures that all products sold are of high quality.

With tens of thousands of products in the Dental category and plans to add tens of thousands of products to the other categories, Hexstar strives to be a "One-Stop Shop." The company tests the quality of its products with multiple professionals before adding them to its catalog to ensure customer satisfaction. They also assure the quality of their products with a 30-day guarantee where a customer can return the item with no questions asked.

Hexstar Medical Group sacrifices potential high-profit margins to ensure customer satisfaction. They have an invoice comparison tool with a 110% Price Match Guarantee on their website, where a customer or prospect can upload their previous invoices, and Hexstar will match and beat their supplier's price by a minimum of 10%. They say, "You Won't Pay Less Anywhere Else!"

Hexstar Medical Group has an entire customer service team dedicated to answering the phone, email, or internal site ticket immediately. Hexstar also has a sales team of over 20 high-quality salesmen that undergo extreme training on the products that Hexstar offers. Hexstar ensures that its employees are high-quality, as the interview and onboarding process is not easy, and they only take those they deem fit for the job.

Hexstar Medical Group has hired industry experts in healthcare to develop innovative and effective medical solutions. Hexstar is committed to being at the forefront of the healthcare industry and developing new solutions that will make the lives of healthcare professionals easier.

Hexstar Medical Group's website is user-friendly, simple to use, and designed for the customer's intent. They do not have any pop-up ads or products they pressure customers to buy with in-site advertisements. The website was made to make ordering simple and efficient, which makes a big difference at the end of the day.

If you're in the market for high-quality and affordable medical supplies, look no further than Hexstar Medical Group. For more information, visit their website at hexstarmedicalgroup.com.

SOURCE Hexstar Medical Group