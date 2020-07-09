HEXstream and Disaster Tech announce new partnership to develop emergency preparedness solutions for utilities

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEXstream and Disaster Tech are proud to announce the formation of a new partnership that will provide emergency preparedness solutions to utilities, enabling them to make better and faster decisions for planning, response, and restoration.

Disaster Tech, a veteran-owned public benefit company, offers data science and decision science technologies for situational awareness, operational coordination, and risk management before, during, and after disasters. Disaster Tech’s goal is to save lives, protect the environment, and build resilient communities by providing the most sophisticated, advanced analytics and distributed high-performance computing platform on the planet.

The planned solutions will help emergency response teams to locate their most vulnerable assets relative to predicted disaster location and severity to effectively communicate with customers and prepare to quickly restore service when problems occur. As a result, utilities will benefit from enhanced customer satisfaction, improved crew efficiency, shorter estimated restoration times, and truly effective preventive maintenance.

Disaster Tech's Data-science Integrated Collaboration Environment (DICE) offers the world's first comprehensive, end-to-end data aggregation and data science platform. Leveraging high-speed processing technology from Kinetica, DICE provides real-time analytics and decision support for risk management, planning, and response to natural hazards, climate change, and disasters. Paired with DICE is the Disaster Data Store, with over 1,200 data sets (and growing), from streaming data, satellite imagery, Internet of Things data, and government and industry open data sources. HEXstream will use the platform and its processing power to deliver their utility support analytics solutions.

"Utilities take a lot of pride in providing high-quality service to their customers, which is why our partnership with Disaster Tech is so exciting," said Jamal Syed, President and CEO of HEXstream. "Creating our solutions on the Disaster Tech platform will enable us to help utilities accomplish two of their most important functions – minimizing downtime during a disaster and providing accurate, up-to-date information to customers. The powerful DICE platform offers possibilities to put the vast amount of data utilities are already collecting to work in many innovative ways."

"There is no other platform that can provide this level of real-time situational awareness and high velocity performance at scale, we plan to develop Disaster Tech into the go-to resource for cross-sector private and public agencies and disaster managers" commented Roger V Coleman, Disaster Tech's President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Utilities have an enormous responsibility to keep essential services running with little to no margin for error. Predictive analytics provide a considerable advantage when evaluating how an approaching disaster is likely to impact operations. The tools use advanced analytics to predict which field assets are most likely to fail and where to pre-position spare parts, crews, and other backup material to minimize the impact of a damaged asset.

"Kinetica is proud to work with Disaster Tech and HEXstream to provide a platform for real-time analysis that can predict and respond to risks and threats to essential utility providers serving the public," said Samm DiStasio, Kinetica's VP of Business Development. "Utilities must be able to react to massive streaming data sets from a variety of sources, from weather satellites to network traffic, in order to keep the public connected and safe."

"HEXstream is a perfect fit for a long-lasting partnership to provide our decision support technologies to utilities for situational awareness, operational coordination, and planning before, during, and after disasters. Our companies share mutual goals to save lives, build resilience, and optimize utility response times and customer service by providing the most sophisticated, advanced analytics and distributed high-performance computing platform on the planet," said Sean Griffin, Chief Executive Officer at Disaster Tech.

About HEXstream & Disaster Tech

HEXstream is a solutions-oriented analytics company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois that works with utilities globally to improve business operations through real-time analytics. Their team combines strong technical expertise with business understanding to tailor solutions to fit client's needs, whether it be on premise, in the cloud, or for hybrid architectures. For more information about HEXstream, please visit their website at HEXstream.com, or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

