Hey Alexa! Play the "Oregon Wine Quiz!"

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon is home to more than 760 wineries and 19 distinct growing areas, making it one of the largest wine-grape-producing states in the nation. It's tough for even the biggest Oregon wine aficionados to know everything about Oregon wine. That's why Travel Oregon created the new "Oregon Wine Quiz" for Alexa users to test their wine knowledge. Whether you're a novice or a connoisseur, the quiz highlights some of the undiscovered facts about the Oregon wine landscape and tells the deeper story of Oregon wine.

It's estimated that by 2020, 50% of all searches will be voice searches. Currently 17% of American households have a smart speaker installed. By 2022, this number is anticipated to increase to 66%. The shift to voice search has already begun. The "Oregon Wine Quiz" is a way for Travel Oregon to integrate tourism marketing and voice search and stay ahead in the ever-changing media landscape.

"We need to keep evolving and expanding our content platforms if we're going to remain relevant to our target audience," said Mo Sherifdeen, Global Integrated Marketing Director at Travel Oregon. "We're thrilled to be the first tourism agency in the country to experiment with distributing content through voice search. But more importantly, we're excited to give wine enthusiasts another way to learn about Oregon wines before they head out to wine country this fall."

To activate the quiz, simply ask Alexa to "play the Oregon wine quiz." Users will then be asked a series of questions about Oregon wine. Depending on the answers, users will unlock one of four podcasts, featuring interviews and storytelling from some of Oregon's most prominent wine industry professionals, including: Travel Southern Oregon, Abacela, Brooks Winery Troon Vineyards, Tuality Healthcare and Willamette Valley Vineyards.

The topics covered include:

Community winemaking

Oregon's new varietal: Tempranillo

Sustainable winemaking

This Alexa application was built by Portland-based agency, Sparkloft Media with content support from the Oregon Wine Board. Are you ready to take your Oregon wine knowledge to the next level? Take the quiz today. For more information, visit TravelOregon.com or Amazon.com.

