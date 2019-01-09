Hey Amazon - Maybe It's Time To Call Greater Sacramento

Barry Broome, CEO and President, Greater Sacramento Economic Council, says Sacramento will take the 25,000 jobs and the economic impact Amazon will bring. New York may be squawking about the impacts Amazon will have but Sacramento understands how to negotiate terms that will address the needs of the people and generate a positive ROI.

There is no other location quite like Greater Sacramento:

The Sacramento region remains the best positioned market for Amazon's logistical needs due to its 15 daily, nonstop flights to Seattle and its proximity, within driving distance, to the Bay Area.

has enough in-fill development to double the current footprint of its downtown. In 2016, SmartAsset.com ranked the City of Sacramento #1 for diversity in STEM.

#1 for diversity in STEM. Local universities such as the University of California, Davis and Sacramento State, among others, provide top-tier engineering talent.

and Sacramento State, among others, provide top-tier engineering talent. UC Davis ranks top 10 in the nation among public universities.

Within the Northern California megaregion, the Sacramento area draws talent from worldclass Bay Area universities like Stanford and UC Berkeley.

So Amazon, we are ready, are you?

