Hey California: Raise the Tax, Fix the Budget Hole; 2023 Legislation to Watch; Big Alcohol Hijacks Awareness Month

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

31 May, 2023

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice has just released its Spring eNews. The quick-read highlights current interesting stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.

BREAKING >  Ireland Trailblazes Alcohol Health Warning Label Requirements by enacting the first comprehensive policy requiring health warning labels on all alcohol products.

Raise the CA Alcohol Excise Tax
TOP STORY > California is facing a massive budget hole and escalating rates of alcohol-related deaths. The solution to both could be found in fixing the steadily shrinking alcohol excise tax.

IN THE AJ DOGHOUSE >  Big Alcohol's campaign to hijack Alcohol Awareness Month and make it so everyone pays no attention to the policies behind the curtain.

ALSO
> Why did the New Mexico Gov veto a desperately needed alcohol tax? 
> Confronting the inextricable link between alcohol consumption and gun violence
> New research from AJ board member Tom Greenfield and team shows alcohol-to-go policies disproportionately hurt those most at risk. 
> We've seen alcohol deregulation that we thought would never end.  > Baseball owners desperate for booze money, abandon 7th inning last calls
> New Video - How fixing the devalued alcohol excise tax can save lives AND save the budget...

Read the complete Alcohol Justice Spring eNews here: https://alcoholjustice.org/news/enews/1500

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492 

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Alcohol Justice le dice al gobernador de California Newsom: Deje de subsidiar a los productores de alcohol e incluya un ajuste de impuesto al consumo de alcohol en la "revisión de mayo" a fin de recaudar miles de millones para ayudar a equilibrar el presupuesto estatal

Alcohol Justice Tells California Governor Newsom: Stop Subsidizing Alcohol Producers and Include an Alcohol Excise Tax Adjustment in the "May Revision" to Raise Billions to Help Balance the State Budget

