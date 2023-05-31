Hey California: Raise the Tax, Fix the Budget Hole; 2023 Legislation to Watch; Big Alcohol Hijacks Awareness Month

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice has just released its Spring eNews. The quick-read highlights current interesting stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.

BREAKING > Ireland Trailblazes Alcohol Health Warning Label Requirements by enacting the first comprehensive policy requiring health warning labels on all alcohol products.

Raise the CA Alcohol Excise Tax

TOP STORY > California is facing a massive budget hole and escalating rates of alcohol-related deaths. The solution to both could be found in fixing the steadily shrinking alcohol excise tax.

IN THE AJ DOGHOUSE > Big Alcohol's campaign to hijack Alcohol Awareness Month and make it so everyone pays no attention to the policies behind the curtain.

ALSO

> Why did the New Mexico Gov veto a desperately needed alcohol tax?

> Confronting the inextricable link between alcohol consumption and gun violence.

> New research from AJ board member Tom Greenfield and team shows alcohol-to-go policies disproportionately hurt those most at risk.

> We've seen alcohol deregulation that we thought would never end. > Baseball owners desperate for booze money, abandon 7th inning last calls.

> New Video - How fixing the devalued alcohol excise tax can save lives AND save the budget...

Read the complete Alcohol Justice Spring eNews here: https://alcoholjustice.org/news/enews/1500

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

