Hey Dude Shoes Creates a Limited-Edition Shoe Made From Repurposed Wood

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Using cutting-edge technology, Hey Dude Shoes launches a limited-edition wooden shoe built for comfort. Through an innovative manufacturing technique, this wooden shoe highlights the possibilities of reusing existing resources instead of newly harvested wood. Because of the continued damage deforestation causes to our planet and the animals affected, a portion of sales from each shoe will be donated to the Kiwis for kiwi to protect one kiwi bird for a year.

The Most Comfortable Wooden Shoe Ever? A limited-edition wooden shoe built for comfort by Hey Dude Shoes

"Hey Dude Shoes is more than a shoe company, but also a brand dedicated to creating social awareness on challenges facing our society in hopes of leaving a better future for the next generation," said Hey Dude Shoes N.A. CEO, Danielle Guidi.

Through this dedication, the mission to develop an eco-friendly shoe that was also sustainable and artistic in design became a major focus. Hey Dude took the most popular Wally style and built the outside from innovative farmed flex-wood material creating an incredible texture combined with their signature comfort. This vision paired with an ingenious wood processing procedure and hand-selected veneer gave birth to the first shoe made out of reclaimed walnut wood that is free from toxic chemicals.

As part of the promise to strengthen the awareness for reusing instead of continued deforestation practices, the partnership between Kiwis for Kiwi formed. A century ago, there were millions of kiwi birds roaming the country of New Zealand, but there are only 68,000 birds left and they are declining at a rate of 2% per year.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Hey Dude shoes, helping us to protect our kiwi, New Zealand's national icon, from the jaws of introduced pests and predators. The fact that Hey Dude Shoes are supporting a species and organization on the other side of the planet just shows how connected we all are, and we can all play our part in the conservation of our world," says Paul O'Shea, an administrator for Kiwis for Kiwi.

For every pair of Wally Flex-wood shoes purchased, a donation will be made to Kiwis for Kiwi to protect one bird for an entire year. This message of "One Pair Saves One Kiwi" is a small step in helping one of many animals negatively affected by our climate change, global pollution, and excessive use of resources available on planet Earth.

For more information on the Wally Flex-wood shoe and the partnership with Kiwis for Kiwi, go to https://www.heydudeshoesusa.com/FlexWood.

About Hey Dude Shoes

Living the Hey Dude lifestyle means exploring each day with an insatiable appetite for adventure. Created in 2008 from our obsession for quality and passion for new experiences, our shoes are built to take you anywhere. Try on a pair of Hey Dudes and they will quickly become a natural part of your life, whether at play, work or after sport! For more information visit https://www.heydudeshoesusa.com

About Kiwis for Kiwi

Kiwis for Kiwi, a fully independent charity aims to protect kiwi and their natural habitat, ensuring the species flourish for generations to come. It allocates funds to hands-on kiwi projects, raises sponsorship dollars, increases public awareness of the plight of kiwi and works alongside kiwi experts to provide resources, advice and best practice guidance to all those working to save kiwi. In partnership with the Department of Conservation, Kiwis for Kiwi support the national Kiwi Recovery Program. For more information: www.kiwisforkiwi.org

Media Contact:

Colby Rodriguez

Phone: 909-799-7998 ext. 2

Email: marketing@leveryourbusiness.com

Related Files

PR1.jpg

PR2.jpg

Related Images

wally-flexwood.jpg

Wally Flexwood

A limited-edition wooden shoe built for comfort by Hey Dude Shoes

Related Links

Hey Dude Shoes USA Website

Wally Flexwood

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wD20G_BkAbY

SOURCE Hey Dude Shoes

Related Links

https://www.heydudeshoesusa.com

