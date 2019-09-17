Hey Dude Shoes Launches College Ambassador Program, With Focus on Loan Debt Crisis

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today begins the open application phase for the new Hey Dude Shoes college ambassador program, focused on raising awareness for the challenges many American students face when acquiring too much debt. Once accepted to the program, ambassadors are given their own personal referral link that tracks any of their promoted sales, where they will earn 25% commission on all shoes sold. To support ambassadors that heavily commit to this program, Hey Dude will pay down up to $25,000 in existing college debt between the top two commission earners.

Hey Dude Shoes

"Hey Dude believes in the pursuit of personal freedom through educating our next generation of leaders. Unfortunately, many young students aren't educated enough on how using borrowed money could alter their path for many years," said Hey Dude Shoes N.A. CEO, Danielle Guidi.

The importance of a college education to compete in the current job market makes it imperative that young students understand their options when paying for school. It is estimated that at least one in five Americans carry student debt with a staggering $1.5 trillion in the total amount of loan debt currently on the books. With tuition prices continuing to rise at many universities and no change in sight, new and existing students must take actions now to help prevent debt from drastically affecting their future.

The program will officially begin on Oct. 18, 2019, and will run for the majority of the new collegiate school year, with the last official day to earn commission on April 30, 2020. Accepted candidates will be encouraged to amplify the debt crisis challenges within their social circles to help inform others facing the same situation.

Our hope is for students to learn the importance of knowing what type of financial agreements they are entering into at a young age, so they can be better equipped after graduation to explore the world more freely.

For more information on the College Ambassador Program and how to apply, visit www.heydudeshoesusa.com/ambassador.

About Hey Dude Shoes

Living the Hey Dude lifestyle means exploring each day with an insatiable appetite for adventure. Created in 2008 from our obsession for quality and passion for new experiences, our shoes are built to take you anywhere. Try on a pair of Hey Dudes and they will quickly become a natural part of your life, whether at play, work or after sport. For more information, visit https://www.heydudeshoesusa.com.

Media Contact:

Colby Rodriguez

Phone: 909-799-7998 ext. 2

Email: marketing@leveryourbusiness.com

