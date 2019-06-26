Hey Google, Open TripIt: Introducing New Google Assistant Action

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, today released a new action for Google Assistant. TripIt users can now ask Google Assistant to instantly get details about an upcoming trip.

"As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and help us work smarter, the TripIt team is constantly looking for new ways to make every trip easier," said Jen Moyse, director of product at TripIt from Concur. "With our new TripIt action for Google Assistant, you can instantly get the travel information you need without picking up your phone or laptop."

TripIt users can now ask Google Assistant for their flight summary, information about the weather, aircraft and much more. TripIt Pro customers will also be able to get real-time updates on their flight status.

How it works:

"Hey Google, what's the weather like at my destination?"

To get started using the TripIt action:

Travelers can connect TripIt to Google Assistant through the Google Assistant app. Once connected, the app can be opened by saying "Ok Google, talk to TripIt." Note that TripIt will only provide information on the next flight within a TripIt account.

Questions TripIt users can ask:

What is my flight summary?

What time is my flight?

What is my airline?

What type of aircraft am I flying on?

What is the weather like at my destination?

What seat do I have?

What is the duration of my flight?

When do I arrive?

TripIt Pro users can also ask:

What is my flight's status?

When should I leave for the airport?

What terminal is my flight in?

Where is my gate?

TripIt for Google Assistant is available to all U.S. and Canada TripIt users with a Google Assistant enabled device such as Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max and enabled Android devices. A subscription to TripIt Pro ($49/year) is required to get real-time flight status. To learn more about how TripIt Pro can help you stay one step ahead, visit www.tripit.com/pro .

About TripIt

TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, instantly organizes all travel plans in one place. Simply forward confirmation emails to plans@tripit.com, and TripIt will create a master itinerary for each trip—for free. The premium service, TripIt Pro ($49/year), has all the organizing power of TripIt plus additional features that help members stay one step ahead while traveling. Real-time flight alerts, refund notifications, and the ability to track reward points and miles are just a few of the additional benefits TripIt Pro members receive. Companies can extend TripIt Pro to their employees, while managing travel plans from every booking channel, with Concur TripLink; and provide their travelers with an easy way to reach their travel management company (TMC) if they need assistance during their trip with the TripIt for TMCs program. To learn more about how TripIt delights travelers worldwide, please visit us at http://www.tripit.com, follow us @TripIt on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and watch us on YouTube.

About SAP Concur

SAP Concur is the world's leading provider of integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, driven by a relentless pursuit to simplify and automate these everyday processes. With SAP Concur, a top-rated app guides employees through every trip, charges are effortlessly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to audit 100% of transactions, businesses can see exactly what they're spending without worrying about blind spots in the budget. SAP Concur eliminates yesterday's tedious tasks, makes today's work easier, and helps businesses run at their best every day. Learn more at concur.com or the SAP Concur blog.

