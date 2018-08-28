Hey Mid And Northern Michigan -- PathSeeker Wine Has Arrived

PathSeeker's origins came out of a winery that Jeff originally started as a hobby producing traditional white and red wines. As a winemaker, Jeff found that to most wine drinkers, traditional wines often lacked an appealing smell and that the smells often didn't align with taste.

Jeff began experimenting with a variety of blends, ultimately focusing on fruit flavored. He found people gravitated to these new great tasting wines, telling him they were the best tasting wines they had ever drank and that they smelled exactly the same as they tasted…delicious. As demand for the wines grew, Jeff partnered with David who had worked in top global ad agencies, and, Mike who worked in the wholesale food and printing industries to form PathSeeker.

PathSeeker has perfected each flavor's texture, color, and most importantly...aroma to create its five flavors, now available in Michigan stores.

To help you figure out which PathSeeker flavor is right for you, they have designed, engineered and patented "Smell & Sell" scent tags that hang on their wine bottle necks. Each wine's savor scent is wonderfully replicated and placed on those scent tags.

PathSeeker Flavors:

Raspberry Rain

Peach Paradise

Breathtaking Blackberry

Citrus Coast

Cherry Cascade

PathSeeker is not a wine cooler or spritzer. We are a fun wine with luscious aromas and bursting fruit flavors. We are 10% ABV. PathSeeker wine is delicious over ice!

About PathSeeker: We believe the human spirit guides us to seek new discoveries. With curiosity, we travel down unconventional paths to find luscious aromas and bursting fruit flavors that we have harmoniously blended into delicious premium wines. Drink Different, Adventure Often!™

To find a PathSeeker retailer near you, or for more information, visit: https://PathSeekerwine.com

