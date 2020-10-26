Hey Parents, Klutz® Has You Covered!

There has been tremendous growth in the crafting and activity market. Among the Top 10 bestsellers at Klutz, there has been an increase of 119% in shipments this year alone! Year-to-date juvenile activity books are up 44% compared to the same time last year, and total juvenile books are up 15% (meaning that activity books are outperforming the market!). *

* Source: The NPD Group/NPD BookScan, YTD week ending Sept 19, 2020

Klutz's Fall 2020 lineup aims to empower curious minds and inspire kids with new ways of exploring, re-mixing, and experimenting. This school year, engage your child with the Klutz guarantee to kick-start creativity. "At Klutz, we believe we have the capacity to build creative confidence in kids through amazing, funny, honest activity products," says Stacy Lellos, SVP & General Manager of Klutz.

NEW FROM LEGO ® AND KLUTZ:

Introducing LEGO GEAR BOTS – the next LEGO STEM kit from Klutz, hot on the heels of LEGO Gadgets. With LEGO Gear Bots, kids can build eight physics-driven kinetic creatures using LEGO Technic bricks and papercraft. LEGO Gear Bots includes every LEGO element you need! STEM content about axles, cams, cranks, and engineering in everyday machines is included in the 64-page book, alongside the step-by-step instructions.

Build STEM-driven models, such as DJ Bubbles (an octopus spinning records), a pterodactyl, a yeti, and much more! Kinetic sculptures, or automata, are mechanically engineering toys that move when you crank the handle on the side. They move through a series of axles, cams, and cranks that work like the pistons in an engine. Each model includes a papercraft character that you fold and link with LEGO elements.

LEGO Gear Bots (Available Now | MSRP: $24.99 | Ages 8+)

Klutz Fall 2020 Highlights (all available now!) :

Sew Your Own Unicorn Bunny Slippers (MSRP: $21.99 | Ages 7+)

Mini Clay World Pet Adoption Truck (MSRP: $21.99 | Ages 8+)

Tiny Art Studio (MSRP: $19.99 | Ages 6+)

Kids Magical Baking (MSRP: $21.99 | Ages 6+)

Clay Charm Bracelets Trendy Treats (MSRP: $12.99 | Ages 8+)

Clay Charm Bracelets Super Sweet (MSRP: $12.99 | Ages 8+)

DIY Rainbow Catcher (MSRP: $24.99 | Ages 8+)

My Fairy Wands & Wings (MSRP: $19.99 | Ages 4+)

My First Rock & Gem Collection (MSRP: $19.99 | Ages 4+)

ABOUT KLUTZ

Founded in 1977, Klutz creates book-based activity kits that stimulate creativity and critical thinking in kids of all ages. By combining crystal-clear instructions, premium materials, and a healthy dose of fun, each kit builds creative confidence while encouraging hands-on learning. Klutz is a division of Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books. For more information, please visit www.klutz.com and http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/klutz. Follow Klutz on Twitter, on Facebook, on Instagram, on YouTube, and on Pinterest @KlutzCertified.

