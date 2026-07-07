HEY SEVEN OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES THE GAMING INDUSTRY'S FIRST AI-NATIVE PREMIUM PLAYER DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM

Unifying three signals- gaming, behavioral, and conversational- into a single holistic player profile, driving incremental player monetization at scale.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Seven officially launched an AI-native premium player development platform, purpose-built to help gaming operators scale hyper-personalized player development that no human team can deliver alone. Built from the ground up around Autonomous AI, the platform operates like the industry's best player development expert - but runs 24/7, in any language, learns from every premium player at the right moment around land-based, online, and omnichannel operators.

Even the industry's best hosts can realistically manage only a limited number of meaningful player relationships. As operators expand their premium player programs, thousands of valuable guests receive little or no personalized engagement. Emerging VIPs often go unnoticed because traditional segmentation relies primarily on historical gaming activity rather than real-time intent and behavior.

Unlike CRM, loyalty, analytics, and casino management systems that observe player activity, Hey Seven actively engages players in conversation, capturing sentiment, preferences, intent, and reactions directly from the source in real time.

"For decades, casinos have invested heavily in systems that track player behavior, but very little has changed in how player relationships are managed," said Mikhail Gaushkin, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer of Hey Seven. "Hey Seven was built AI-native because modern player development requires more than analytics. We digitize the instincts, judgment, timing, and relationship skills of the industry's best player development professionals. Our vision is to give every player a world-class host while allowing human hosts to focus on the moments only people can create."

Because the platform is AI-native, every agent continuously learns from player interactions while sharing intelligence across the entire system, allowing every conversation to become smarter than the last.

Hey Seven delivers seven core skills, the Seven Agents, orchestrated together as one system:

1. Agent Engage — Premium Engagement: Host-level attention for every premium player, 24/7, with cross-platform context in any language.

2. Agent Up-Sell — Increase Share of Wallet: Every cross-sell and up-sell moment turned into the right offer, in the right channel, in real time.

3. Agent Connect — EQ of Player Development: Host-level judgment on tone, context, and timing, so every message reads like your best host wrote it.

4. Agent ROI — Reinvestment Optimization: The right incentive at the right moment, recalibrated in real time based on player response.

5. Agent Signal — PVIP Identification: Emerging high-value players found earlier by combining gaming, behavioral, and conversational signals no single system captures.

6. Agent Safeguard — Responsible-by-Default: Every communication gated against real-time responsible-gaming signals, built into the decision engine.

7. Agent Impact — Revenue & EBITDA Impact: measurable, attributable lift per property, tracked against a holdout control.

Every conversation also becomes enterprise intelligence. Hey Seven transforms guest interactions into structured operational insights, revealing unmet needs, recurring service issues, emerging preferences, travel plans, and changing player intent. These insights help marketing, player development, operations, hotel, food and beverage, and executive leadership make better decisions based on what guests are actually saying, not just how they play.

"Player development has reached a scale that humans alone simply cannot manage," said Mikhail Gaushkin. "Having led marketing and player development teams myself, I've seen firsthand how difficult it is to identify, engage, and grow tomorrow's VIPs. Hey Seven enables operators to discover high-potential players earlier, build stronger relationships and continuously improve every interaction through AI that learns over time."

Beyond player engagement, Hey Seven transforms guest interactions into actionable operational intelligence. By analyzing guest conversations, requests, sentiment, preferences, and engagement patterns, the platform surfaces actionable insights. The result is a richer understanding of player intent, earlier identification of emerging trends, and better operational decisions across the enterprise.

Hey Seven's AI-native architecture creates four fundamental advantages:

1. We talk to the player. Every other system in the stack looks at the player; Hey Seven is the only one talking to them - capturing reaction, sentiment, and intent from the source.

2. EQ, not just IQ. The industry perfected gaming analytics IQ - data, segmentation, targeting. Hey Seven adds the missing EQ: the tone, timing, and personal touch that make a premium player feel seen.

3. Execution, not co-pilot. Other AI products recommend and leave humans to execute. Hey Seven executes within pre-agreed guardrails.

4. Owned by the operator. Every interaction compounds into a holistic player profile that belongs to the operator, not the host. When a host leaves, the relationship stays.

To learn more or book a demo visit heyseven.ai.

About Hey Seven, Inc.

Hey Seven is the gaming industry's first AI-native premium player development platform. Built specifically for casino and integrated resorts, the platform unifies three signals never compiled before, gaming, behavioral and conversation, into a single holistic player profile that continuously learns from every interaction. By combining autonomous AI with operator-defined guardrails, Hey Seven helps land-based, online and omnichannel operators identify, develop, and grow premium and emerging premium players while delivering measurable incremental revenue. Founded by experienced tier-one gaming and technology executives, the company is built on three non-negotiable values: excellence, transparency, and accountability.



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SOURCE Hey Seven Inc.