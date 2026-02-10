Hey, Tampa! Northern Tool + Equipment is Bringing the Thrills to our Store with Visit from Monster Jam® Truck

The store event includes an exclusive deal for Tampa customers to receive two free Monster Jam® event tickets

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam ® to the Tampa community. On Thursday, February 26, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment, along with a Monster Jam crew member.

Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes Legendary Monster Jam® Truck

Thursday, February 26 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

3906A W. Hillsborough Ave. Tampa, FL 33614

Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away two free Monster Jam event certificates (while supplies last) at their 3906A W. Hillsborough Ave location to customers who purchase $100 or more in-store.

"Northern Tool + Equipment loves torque and horsepower! We're bringing both to Tampa Northern Tool + Equipment customers when a Monster Jam® truck stops by for fans and families to see up close," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment.

The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, and is open to the public. Additional details can be found here .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

