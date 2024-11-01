Heybike Black Friday Deals: The Ultimate Ebike Gift Guide for Every Ride

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike is thrilled to announce exceptional Black Friday Deals that'll make our high-quality electric bikes more enticing than ever. From 11/1 to 12/2, we're offering significant discounts on our most popular models. Please click on https://bit.ly/heybike_PR and make this the perfect time to gift an ebike to your loved ones.

Best Foldable Ebike Black Friday Deals Best Commuter Ebike Black Friday Deals Best Off Road Ebike Black Friday Deals Best All Terrain Ebike Black Friday Deals Best Cargo Ebike Black Friday Deals

Best Foldable Ebike Black Friday Deals

Heybike Ranger S

https://www.heybike.com/products/ranger-s

The Ranger S Ebike is a folding electric bike equipped with a powerful 1000W peak performance motor. On a single charge, it offers a remarkable 55-mile range, giving riders the ability to explore their surroundings with ease and convenience.

Top Features

1800W Peak Motor

55 Miles Max Range

692Wh Battery Capacity

32 MPH Top Speed

750W Motor with 1000W Peak Performance

400lb Carrying Capacity

20x4" Fat Tires

Heybike Mars 2.0

https://www.heybike.com/products/mars-2-0

Upgraded from the Mars Ebike, the Mars 2.0 is for the passionate cyclist! A powerful 1000W rear hub motor (peak 1800W) supplies a top speed of 32 mph. With its compact foldable design, the Mars 2.0 is your gateway to effortless adventures. Discover limitless cycling possibilities and embrace exciting journey like never before!

Top Features

1800W Peak Motor

45 Miles Max Range

600Wh Battery Capacity

32 MPH Top Speed

330lb Carrying Capacity

20x4" Fat Tires

Best Commuter Ebike Black Friday Deals

Heybike Cityrun

https://www.heybike.com/products/heybike-cityrun-electric-bike

The Cityrun Ebike is designed to suit your every commuting need; whether it's zipping through neighborhoods or tackling long city commutes. It features a durable, hydraulic front suspension for absorbing shocks, a powerful, safety-certified battery capacity, and strong travel range of up to 55 miles. A perfect combination of safety, convenience, and comfort in each Cityrun.

Top Features

1000W Peak Motor

55 Miles Max Range

720Wh Battery Capacity

21 MPH Top Speed

350lb Carrying Capacity

26"x 2.5" Fat Tires

Best Off Road Ebike Black Friday Deals

Heybike Hero

https://www.heybike.com/products/hero

The Hero is destined to shatter boundaries, spearhead the group, and turn the impossible into reality. Introducing the ultimate electric all-terrain bike crafted for thrill-seekers and adventurers alike. Built for rugged landscapes and epic trails, HERO is your go-to companion for exploring the great outdoors. With its carbon fiber frame and powerful motor, get ready to tackle new challenges and discover hidden gems with HERO leading the way.

Top Features

1800W Peak Motor

60 Miles Max Range

864Wh Battery Capacity

35 MPH Top Speed

400lb Carrying Capacity

26x4" Fat Tires

Heybike Brawn

https://www.heybike.com/products/heybike-brawn-electric-bike

The Brawn is one of Heybike's most powerful Ebikes, designed for the adventurous rider. It features a 1400W peak motor, allowing for exhilarating speeds of up to 28 mph. With a range of up to 65 miles on a single charge, the Brawn ensures long-lasting fun and exploration on any terrain.

Top Features

1400W Peak Motor

65 Miles Max Range

864Wh Battery Capacity

28 MPH Top Speed

400lb Carrying Capacity

26x4" Fat Tires

Best All Terrain Ebike Black Friday Deals

Heybike Tyson

https://www.heybike.com/products/tyson

The Tyson electric bike features a unique, uni-body design with a magnesium frame the provides higher quality and more safety. With its 750W motor and fat tires, the Tyson provides exhilarating rides for up to 55 miles. The Tyson offers a comfortable and exciting riding experience in any condition.

Top Features

1400W Peak Motor

55 Miles Max Range

720Wh Battery Capacity

28 MPH Top Speed

400lb Carrying Capacity

26x4" Fat Tires

Heybike Horizon

https://www.heybike.com/products/horizon

Inspired by the spectacular scenery of the foreshore sunset, the Horizon is designed to portray a stunning bike frame with gradient colors, symbolizing every rider's creative, limitless potential and innovative spirit. With a full suspension system, hydraulic disc brakes, and 24×4" fat tires, the Horizon is meant to provide a comfortable ride and stylish appeal. Push your limits and enjoy every moment of the ride!

Top Feature

1400W Peak Motor

55 Miles Max Range

692Wh Battery Capacity

28 MPH Top Speed

330lb Carrying Capacity

24x4" Fat Tires

Best Cargo Ebike Black Friday Deals

Heybike Hauler

https://www.heybike.com/products/hauler

The Hauler is Heybike's first ever cargo-focused Ebike. Designed for hauling goods, groceries, family members, and more, the Hauler is ideal for the city-slicker, country-sider, and everyone in between. With a 440lb carrying capacity, the Hauler is made for hauling. From farming produce, to carting around the kids, to Postmates delivery drivers, Hauler's large carrying capacity gives riders the ability to haul everything they need.

A powerful, 1400W peak performance motor gives Hauler riders the ability to do more than stick to the daily commute or grocery run. With the Hauler, riders have the potential to take on those interesting side roads, explore parks near and far, or grab coffee from a cafe that's just out of walking distance. For any road or route, all things are possible.

Top Features

1400W Peak Motor

85 Miles Max Range

1464Wh Battery Capacity

28 MPH Top Speed

440lb Carrying Capacity

20x3" Fat Tires

Join Our Grand Three-Part Black Friday Event

Part 1: Heybike Official Website, November 1 to December 2

https://bit.ly/heybike_PR

Three flash sales on Heybike Official Website from November 1st to November 17th , starting each Friday into the following Monday First Flash Sale: November 1st to November 4th Second Flash Sale: November 8th to November 11th Third Flash Sale: November 15th to November 18th

from , starting each Friday into the following Monday

From November 25th to November 28th , we're going to offer special discount on selected products.

, we're going to offer special discount on selected products. From November 29th to December 2nd , don't miss our four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Heybike Official Website, featuring $100 off on selected items.

Part 2: Amazon, November 29 to December 2nd

From November 21st to November 28th , we're going to offer special discounts on the Ranger S, Cityrun, Racemax, Mars, Cityscape, Ranger and Cityscape2.0

, we're going to offer special discounts on the Ranger S, Cityrun, Racemax, Mars, Cityscape, Ranger and Cityscape2.0 From November 29th to December 2nd , we're going to offer the lowest prices of the year on all models

Part 3: Best Buy Black Friday Sale, November 29th to December 2nd

Visit Best Buy for our exclusive Black Friday Sale, with unbeatable deals on a wide range of Heybike models.

Additionally, offline dealers will have a variety of exciting activities, so check out the nearest Heybike authorized dealers for details!

Customer Service Policy for Black Friday Sale

1. Price Protection Policy and Shipment

For orders placed between November 1st and December 2nd , if you find a lower price on the exact same product within 30 days of your purchase on Heybike Official Website simply reach out to our customer service team with proof of the lower price. Our team will verify the information, and if valid, issue a refund for the price difference depending on the specific situation.

Our team will verify the information, and if valid, issue a refund for the price difference depending on the specific situation. We process shipments based on the backorder. The earlier you order, the earlier the bike will be sent.

Typically, orders are shipped within 2 business days. However, due to the recent campaign and increased order volume, please refer to your logistics information for more exact delivery dates.

2. Return Policy

For brand new and unused bikes: Within 14 days of receipt : Full refund; buyers pay the return shipping fee ( $200 for each bike, $280 for Brawn, $400 for Hero). 15 to 30 days of receipt : Full refund; buyers pay the return shipping fee plus a 20% restocking fee of the order amount.



To initiate a return, contact us at [email protected] . If accepted, we'll provide a return shipping label and instructions.

. If accepted, we'll provide a return shipping label and instructions. Refunds are processed within 10-15 business days after inspection of the returned package.

Unrequested returns and lost packages are not our responsibility.

3. Refund Policy

Within 14 days of receipt: Full refund, no return shipping or processing fees; or exchange for other e-bikes without additional return shipping fees.

Full refund, no return shipping or processing fees; or exchange for other e-bikes without additional return shipping fees. Between 14-30 days of receipt: Depending on the situation, a return shipping fee may apply. Contact our team for details.

Depending on the situation, a return shipping fee may apply. Contact our team for details. Over 30 days of receipt: Warranty services apply. For minor defects, contact our team for compensation without returning the e-bike.

4. Contact Us

Address: 3110 E Guasti Rd Ste 320, Ontario, CA 91761, United States

91761, Email: [email protected] (Monday-Friday within 24 hours)

(Monday-Friday within 24 hours) Phone:

+1 888-301-6908 (primary)

+1 888-859-1518

(Mon.-Sat., 7:00-16:00 PST )

Note: Customer service policy applies to the official website: https://www.heybike.com/. Third-party channel policies may vary.

Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your riding experience with our amazing products at unbeatable prices.

