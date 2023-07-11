Heybike Launches eBikes in Select Best Buy Stores and On BestBuy.com

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike Ltd, an industry leader in eBikes, is launching an assortment of affordable eBikes in select Best Buy store locations and on BestBuy.com. A limited selection including Tyson will be available in the stores, with additional models, including various styles and color options will be available on BestBuy.com.

"We at HeyBike are absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of our innovative series of folding e-bikes in select Best Buy stores. This milestone signifies a momentous step forward for HeyBike as we continue to revolutionize urban mobility and expand our reach. By partnering with an industry leader like Best Buy, we're confident that our e-bikes will empower even more customers to experience the freedom, convenience, and sustainability of HeyBike's cutting-edge technology." [CEO of Heybike Jason Fang]

The availability in select stores will allow riders to come see and check out the e-bikes firsthand, and get expert support from Best Buy's Blue Shirts while they shop. Geek Squad can also safely assemble and help riders fine-tune their bikes, at the convenience of their own home. Those services include adjusting brakes, seat height and handlebars.

About Heybike®

Heybike is an electric bike company with smart, high-quality products founded with the mission to provide the best riding experience for all bikers and create a greener planet along the way.

Heybike provides a compact and robust mode of transportation, with the option for the rider to pedal themselves with an electric motor assist, or completely under battery power.

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy.

For more information on Heybike's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.heybike.com and follow Heybike on facebook, @heybikeofficial on Twitter, heybike_official on Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Heybike Electric Bikes

