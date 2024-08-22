Heybike Unveils its Most Capable Cargo Ebike Yet

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike, a thriving electric bike brand known for user-focused, reliable products, announced the launch of its most capable cargo Ebike to date — the Hauler. Designed to revolutionize the way people and goods are transported, Hauler boasts an impressive 440-pound payload capacity, a dual-battery system, and more standout features.

Nowadays, an increasing number of consumers are seeking eco-friendly and efficient transportation modes. Hauler is ready to serve as a versatile and powerful option that can handle everything from family adventures to commercial deliveries. With its sleek design, advanced features, and excellent quality, Hauler is believed to set a new standard in the cargo Ebike market.

Cargo-carrying, Stress-free Traveling!

"As families and businesses increasingly turn to Ebikes for their transportation and hauling needs, we recognized the demand for a truly versatile and powerful cargo electric bike." states Coco Liu, Marketing Director at Heybike.

Capable of hauling up to 440 lbs, Hauler riders can carry groceries, packages, gear, or even extra passengers. The Hauler is made to make these tasks effortless. Customers can equip Hauler with a Rear-rack Basket for grocery and package hauls, a Heavy-duty Orbitor Basket for the little ones, and DIY pegboards for versitle cargo carrying. Its bike frame is made from a durable aluminum alloy, capable of a fun ride while carrying significant weight. With Hauler, riders are able to find new possibilities to solving daily tasks with an Ebike.

Long-lasting Batteries, All-day Adventures

The Hauler isn't just about hauling power. It's also built for extended journeys. The dual-battery system shatters range limitations, offering riders the freedom to explore further and conquer longer distances with no "low battery anxiety".

With a single battery (48V, 18Ah), Hauler delivers an impressive 55 miles of travel on a single charge – ideal for daily commutes, errands, or leisurely outings. For those seeking to truly push boundaries, an additional battery can be added (48V, 12.5Ah) to unlock a total range of 85 miles. With up to 85 miles of travel capacity, riders can reduce dependency on cars, contributing to a cleaner environment as well as enjoy the health benefits of cycling.

A Powerful Motor for Any Terrain

Equipped with a powerful 750W motor, the Hauler delivers up to 1400 watts of energy efficiency and power. With 80Nm of torque, Hauler reaches speeds of up to 28 MPH, giving riders all the power they need to conquer any terrain of their choosing.

Comfortable Riding for Better Adventures

Each Hauler is equipped a comfortable, breathable saddle that reduces pressure on the hips and the discomfort from sweating. Additionally, dual spring damper balls provide exceptional elasticity, offering added hip protection and a remarkably comfortable ride.

The hydraulic and braking systems are designed to provide a smooth, pleasant, and responsive riding experience. The front fork has 60mm of travel, greatly reducing impact on the rider and on the frame and extending Hauler's lifecycle longevity. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes provide a strong, reliable stopping force at Hauler's max speed.

"We always aim to make an Ebike that focuses on the improvement of every user's quality of life," states Heybike CEO Jason Fang. "Hauler is made mainly for carrying groceries and traveling long distances. Or hope is that the dual batteries and large carrying space displays its capacity for riding trips and adventures. Whether it's cargo to deliver, kids with soccer practice, or a rider that wants to travel freely, this ebike has no problem meeting such needs. "

Hauler's versatility and practicality cater to a wide variety of scenarios. To learn more, visit Heybike official website for more Hauler specifications and other Heybike products.

About Heybike

At Heybike, we are about exploration, inspiration and using innovative solutions to disrupt everyday routine and bring joy back. We specialize in smart, high-quality electric bikes, but our true passion derives from knowing our bikes encourage the adventurous spirit and provides cleaner, greener solutions to climate issues. Our desire: Giving riders feelings of joy and happiness with every awesome bike ride.

For more information about Heybike, and to stay up-to-date on the latest biking news, releases, and more, visit www.heybike.com, or follow us on Facebook(HeyBike), Instagram (heybike_official), Twitter (@heybikeofficial), or YouTube (heybike).

