Heybike Unveils the Horizon E-Bike: The First of Its Kind

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike, a leading manufacturer of high-performance e-bikes, is excited to announce the launch of its latest model, the Horizon (sunset). The Horizon is the first e-bike to combine a Horst-Link suspension with hydraulic disc brakes and step-stru frame, while also having a foldable design and fat tires. This bike truly embodies the spirit of freedom and adventure by being the first of its kind. With its impressive features and stunning design, the Horizon will exceed riders' expectations and quickly become a fan favorite.

A Smooth Ride

The Horizon is equipped with 24" x 4" tires, providing riders with optimal traction and stability on all types of terrain. Its powerful 48V/750W hub motor (peak power 1200W) ensures a smooth and effortless ride, whether you're cruising on flat ground or tackling steep hills. The Horst-Link suspension system further enhances the riding experience by absorbing shocks and bumps along the way.

Heybike puts a high priority on rider safety, which is why the Horizon comes equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for quick and reliable stopping power. Not only does the Horizon come with high-performance brakes, but the integrated tail light features a turn signal light and brake light, ensuring that riders are visible to others on the road. Moreover, the front adaptive headlights automatically adjust to provide optimal lighting while riding at night or in low-light conditions.

Convenience is important for riders, which is why the Horizon comes standard with a foldable design, for easy storage and transport. Its compact folding size of 49.2×23.6×31.5 inches allows it to fit in smaller spaces such as car trunks or public transportation. The lightweight frame of only 79 lbs also makes it easy to carry upstairs or load into a car or truck.

The Horizon's battery capacity of 48 V/14.4 Ah provides riders with a range of 55 miles in pedal-assist mode and 30 miles in pure electric mode. And with fast-charging technology, the battery can be fully charged in just 3–4 hours using the included 54.6V/4A charger. Riders can stay connected and monitor their riding status through the Heybike app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Beyond the Sunset: The Story of the Horizon's Color

The Horizon is more than just a high-performance e-bike; it also embodies the spirit of peace and relaxation. The inspiration for its stunning "Sunset" color came from one of the main designers, who witnessed a beautiful sunset after work one day. This color scheme captures the calming essence of sunsets on the West Coast of the US, which makes every ride a soothing experience.

The Horizon e-bike has everything anyone could need for an exhilarating adventure. With its powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and safety features, it gives riders the perfect opportunity to explore the world around them.

Pre-Order Information and Limited-Time Offer

The Horizon e-bike will be available for pre-order on November 10th on Heybike's official website. There will be a limited number of discount codes and gift boxes available only to pre-order customers. With a beast like the Horizon, these gifts won't last long.

Heybike is dedicated to providing riders with the best riding experience possible, and the Horizon is a testament to that commitment. With its advanced features, stunning design, and spirit of freedom, the Horizon is the perfect choice for e-bike enthusiasts. Pre-order now and join the Heybike community of passionate riders!

About Heybike®

Heybike is an electric bike company with smart, high-quality products founded with the mission to provide the best riding experience for all bikers and create a greener planet along the way.

Heybike provides a compact and robust mode of transportation, with the option for the rider to pedal themself with an electric motor assist, or completely under battery power.

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy.

For more information on Heybike's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.heybike.com and follow Heybike on facebook, @heybikeofficial on Twitter, heybike_official on Instagram and YouTube. To test ride the Heybike or learn more, visit your local dealer.

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/HeyBikeOfficial

Twitter:https://twitter.com/heybikeofficial

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/heybike_official/

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@HeyBike

SOURCE Heybike Electric Bikes