HeyBondi Launches First AI Companion Built on OpenClaw for Older Adults

HeyBondi Claw brings local-only data storage, personalized voice interaction, and a growing skills ecosystem to the 80 million Americans over 60 — the first OpenClaw-based AI companion designed specifically for this population.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, HeyBondi announced HeyBondi Claw, the first AI companion built on the OpenClaw platform specifically for older adults. While the OpenClaw ecosystem has rapidly expanded across productivity, developer tools, and enterprise automation, no product built on it has served the generation that needs it most. HeyBondi Claw changes that.

Understanding, Not Monitoring

HeyBondi leverages the OpenClaw ecosystem, integrating personalized, lifelong memory and safety guards to empower older adults with diverse life tasks and comprehensive health management via a curated skill hub.

"For decades, most technology wasn't built with older adults in mind," said Just Huang, CEO of HeyBondi. "What they truly want is to be seen, heard, and understood — by technology that works for them. That's what HeyBondi is built for."

Designed for Seniors

HeyBondi is built to feel simple and natural from day one. No complex interfaces, no confusing buttons, no manuals — conversation is all it takes. It learns and incorporates each person's preferences and routines quietly over time without ever asking them to adapt to it. Built from the ground up around how older adults actually live, it takes the shape of something already at home — a photo frame that sits naturally in the bedroom — where most everyday decisions take place.

Powered by the OpenClaw Ecosystem

HeyBondi Claw taps into OpenClaw's open skills platform — meaning anyone can build for it, and the ecosystem grows continuously. The range of possibilities includes prompting conversations from family photos, curating podcasts, planning daily routines, scheduling doctor appointments, capturing key information from doctor visits, and arranging transportation, to name a few. Over time, HeyBondi builds a personalized knowledge base that learns preferences, routines, and individual priorities, so every interaction feels more personal than the last. The more the ecosystem grows, the more capable HeyBondi becomes — without adding any complexity for the older adult using it.

Privacy-First Architecture: Your Data Stays Home

All data remains stored locally on the device. Conversations, photos, schedules, and preferences never leave the home. This isn't just a technical decision — it's a statement of respect. Seniors deserve the same privacy expectations they've held their entire lives.

Bringing Families into Everyday Moments

HeyBondi Claw brings families into their parents' daily lives in a way that feels natural on both sides. Adult children share photos and participate in their parents' everyday lives — not to supervise, but to belong. The device creates a two-way bridge where seniors feel genuinely connected to their families rather than managed by them. With the older adult's consent, HeyBondi can also send a simple daily update — a quiet "I'm okay" that gives families peace of mind without requiring anyone to check in. Presence, not oversight. Sharing, not surveillance.

About HeyBondi

HeyBondi is an AI company building products designed from the ground up for older adults. HeyBondi is shaping a future where older adults feel seen, heard, and genuinely understood. Learn more at heybondi.ai.

Media Contact

For press inquiries, interviews, or product demonstrations, please contact:

HeyBondi Team

[email protected]

https://heybondi.ai

SOURCE HeyBondi