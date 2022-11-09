Heyday Acquires Cult-Favorite Digitally-Native Beauty Brand ZitSticka

Newest addition to Heyday's brand portfolio stakes significant claim in the fast-growing personal care space

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heyday, a next-generation consumer products company pioneering a digital-first approach to brand building, today announced the acquisition of ZitSticka, an award-winning suite of differentiated, efficacious products designed for acne treatment and prevention.

The acquisition will grow Heyday's already large investment in the personal care space and provide a leading position in the high-growth category of acne patches. In the last three years, Zitsticka has grown from a single SKU to a diversified product portfolio of supplements, body washes, and topicals available globally. Recent in-store launches at Target and Ulta have also delivered early proof points of omnichannel success and offer a significant runway for future growth. Heyday's proven ability to get digital brands into retailers and expand its on-shelf presence means Zitsticka is in good hands to support its next phase of growth within retail.

"We are thrilled to welcome ZitSticka to Heyday's portfolio," said Griffin Gordon, Chief Business Officer of Heyday. "The ZitSticka team has built an incredible business in three short years, and Heyday is the perfect partner to build ZitSticka into a household brand name thanks to our platform capabilities in omnichannel distribution, product innovation, and brand marketing."

Heyday has scaled rapidly since launching in 2020, reaching a leading position in the brand incubation and acceleration space. In addition to raising a milestone $555M Series C round last year, Heyday has grown to 240 employees across five countries, increased revenue 125% YoY, and launched 400+ new products to date in 2022, ultimately selling over 8.5 million total products. Heyday also recently launched Risa , a multi-functional stove-to-table cookware line, in partnership with Eva Longoria. Through continued partnerships with ambitious entrepreneurs, Heyday is successfully pioneering a digital-first approach to building a next-generation consumer products company.

"We started ZitSticka with the goal of not only sharing best-in-class acne-fighting products with the world but also to destigmatize acne as a whole, promoting skin positivity wherever we could along the way," said Daniel Kaplan, co-founder of Zitsticka. "We weren't originally planning to sell the business as we went out to market, but as we got to know members of the Heyday team and clearly understood the capabilities they had, it became clear that Heyday was the best home for ZitSticka," said Robbie Miller, Co-founder of ZitSticka. "They have built a top-notch team that we know will successfully support the next phase of growth of the business and continue the brand mission we set out from the start."

The acquisition of ZitSticka is another clear demonstration of great digitally-native, disruptive consumer brands choosing Heyday as the best partner and platform for their future. As a member of Heyday's portfolio of innovative consumer brands, entrepreneurs can tap into Heyday's comprehensive offering of technology, data, capital, and branding know-how to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday is uniquely positioned to be the home of choice for best-in-class, emerging brands that consumers love.

About Heyday

Heyday is a platform for brand building. The company is pioneering a digital-first approach to creating the next-generation consumer products company. We acquire and incubate digital-native brands through innovative partnerships with e-commerce entrepreneurs. Once a part of the Heyday platform, brands tap into technology, data, supply chain, and growth capabilities designed to help them go omnichannel, expand their product offering, and build brand equity. Heyday's digital-first approach to brand building is unlocking the overlooked potential in the $2.7 trillion global marketplace economy. Heyday has raised $800 million from visionary investors like The Raine Group, Premji Invest, General Catalyst, Victory Park Capital and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co .

About ZitSticka

ZitSticka is an evidence-based skincare brand focused squarely on acne treatments that target every unique stage of a zit's life cycle. ZitSticka's debut product, the KILLA patch, contains proven acne-fighting ingredients, and is layered with self-dissolving microdarts that disrupt the progression of upcoming, early-stage zits.

ZitSticka upholds all FDA cosmetic regulatory standards. The company is founded by brothers-in-law and skincare experts, Robbie Miller and Daniel Kaplan. For more information, visit www.zitsticka.com .

