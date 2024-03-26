Heyday Franchise Arrives in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, Offering Premier Facial Skincare Services

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Shuman, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, proudly announces the grand opening of the first Heyday franchise in Brooklyn, located at 215 Pacific Street in the heart of Cobble Hill. This woman-owned and operated establishment marks a significant addition to the neighborhood's thriving landscape of high-end shops and services.

Heyday, renowned for its exceptional facial skincare services, expands its reach beyond Manhattan with its first Brooklyn location. With six corporate-owned shops in Manhattan, Heyday's expansion into Cobble Hill signifies a milestone moment for the brand and a testament to Shuman's vision for bringing accessible skincare to a fast-growing market.

"This journey has been two years in the making, and I am thrilled to open the doors of our first Heyday franchise in Cobble Hill," says Ashley Shuman, Owner of the Heyday Franchise. "I understand the importance of quality skincare services within our community. Heyday's arrival signifies more than just a new business – it's a commitment to empowering individuals to prioritize self-care and embrace healthier skincare habits."

Heyday's Cobble Hill location distinguishes itself not only by delivering exceptional skincare services but also by embracing diversity among its team of estheticians. Ashley Shuman's commitment to inclusivity ensures that individuals from various backgrounds are celebrated within the staff.

The grand opening week commences on March 26th, 2024, culminating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 28th, 2024, at 5:00 PM. Join Ashley Shuman and the entire Heyday team as they celebrate the grand opening of their Cobble Hill franchise, promising unparalleled facial skincare experiences for all.

About Heyday:

Heyday is a leader in facial skincare services, committed to providing personalized treatments tailored to individual skincare needs. With a mission to make skincare more accessible and approachable, Heyday combines expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional results. Founded on the belief that great skincare is essential to overall well-being, Heyday offers a range of services designed to promote healthy, radiant skin for every client.

For more information about Heyday Cobble Hill see shop website.

Event Details:

Event: Shop Opening & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Date: Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Location: 215 Pacific Street, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, NY

Shop Phone: (347) 457-6758

Shop Website: www.heydayskincare.com/pages/cobble-hill

SOURCE Heyday Cobble Hill