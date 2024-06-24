Heyday Health Raises $12.5M to Scale "Virtual-forward" Value-based Care Model for Medicare & Dual-eligible Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heyday Health, the nation's first virtual-forward value-based care provider focused on Medicare and dual-eligible patients, announced today that it has raised $12.5 million from Gradient (Google), Lionbird, a large national payor, Great Oaks Capital, and Kate Ryder, CEO of Maven Clinic.

The funding will enable Heyday to expand its mission to provide Medicare and dual-eligible patients with high-quality, accessible, and compassionate care from the comfort of their homes.

Heyday's virtual-forward model starts with a comprehensive physical, behavioral, and social assessment conducted in patients' homes, or wherever they call home. Every patient enjoys 24/7 access to a personalized care team comprised of a physician, a nurse practitioner, and a Health Ally that works with them to design and manage care plans that strive to keep them happy, healthy, and at home.

Heyday care teams work closely with family members and caregivers who serve as critical partners in optimizing patient outcomes while sharing the burden of caretaking with a professional team. Heyday's care team also includes behavioral health and clinical pharmacy providers who help manage behavioral health conditions and complex medication regimens.

Purpose-built technology powers Heyday's care model, enabling frictionless access to video visits for patients and streamlined market operations for its in-home and virtual care teams.

Heyday has been delivering on the Triple Aim since its inception, generating exceptional quality (4+ Star performance 3 years running), patient experience (NPS 85), and lowering costs by reducing inpatient admissions and ER visits.

With this funding, Heyday is expanding into the Cincinnati/Dayton area in Southwest Ohio and the Louisville area in Kentucky, and has positioned itself for long-term success.

"Our mission is to democratize access to the type of care we want our own families to enjoy," says Founder and CEO Bobby Shady. "We set out to do this not only in major metropolitan areas, but starting in geographies that could offer a model for the rest of the nation. Three years onward, Heyday has enjoyed the privilege of caring for thousands of patients and is humbled by the opportunity to expand our impact."

Founded in 2020 by Mr. Shady, Dr. Nupur Mehta, and Sarafina Midzik, Heyday has been caring for patients in Ohio since 2021 and Kentucky since 2023. Heyday is excited for this next phase in its organizational journey.

About Heyday Health

Heyday Health is a virtual-forward value-based care provider focused on Medicare and dual-eligible patients. Heyday provides in-home and virtual care to complex patients with a personalized, multidisciplinary, and accessible care team that takes the time to get to know them and their lived experiences. Knowing that the majority of health outcomes are determined outside of the walls of healthcare settings, Heyday goes to the source - patients' daily lives.

For more information, visit www.heydayhealth.com

SOURCE Heyday Health