HEYDUDE and Jelly Roll Launch Global Partnership Featuring Limited-Edition Design

With its latest movement of Dudes, HEYDUDE expands the meaning of being comfortable in your own shoes and encouraging others to do the same. Together, HEYDUDE and Jelly Roll are empowering individuals to walk towards self-acceptance and a brighter future.

In celebration of the partnership, HEYDUDE and Jelly Roll co-designed a limited-edition shoe inspired by the themes in Jelly Roll's latest album "Beautifully Broken." The white Wally Slip Canvas silhouette features a black skull design and gold crackle print on the outsole.

Fans can visit https://www.heydude.com/products/wally-slip-jelly-roll-white-gold-metallic to purchase the limited-edition shoe for $79.99. Each pair of the collaborative product will include a vinyl copy of the "Beautifully Broken" album as a gift with purchase while supplies last.

"Jelly Roll is an inspiration to others and as a result, has become one of the most popular and versatile artists in the world," said HEYDUDE Chief Marketing Officer Paul Nugent. "He is authentic to his core and embraces what it means to be a Dude. He's a true creative visionary, collaborating on thoughtfully designed product that we know everyone, especially his fans, will love."

HEYDUDE and Jelly Roll want to ensure that not only do people feel comfortable in their own shoes, but also that more people can be comfortable in their own shoes. To create a positive impact together, the brand and musician are partnering with the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Twenty to twenty-five percent of young people served by Big Brothers Big Sisters have a parent or family member who is incarcerated. As part of the organization's mission to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, they provide step up skills such as building resilience to young people. Through this partnership, the brand and musician bring to life their shared efforts to unlock potential in young people while providing positive mentorship to their lives.

The long-term, global partnership will include new product drops, coordinated social media efforts and digital marketing.

HEYDUDE is quickly becoming a must-have footwear brand for casual moments, music festivals, travel, pre- and post-activity wearing occasions and everything in between. The brand continues to expand its portfolio beyond tried-and-true classic silhouettes to a variety of new styles and designs, all built on the foundation of comfort and lightweight materials.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

ABOUT JELLY ROLL

Currently nominated for 3 CMA awards including Entertainer of the Year, Male, and Album of the Year (Whitsitt Chapel), award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) is set to release his highly anticipated new album, Beautifully Broken on October 11th. Beautifully Broken is the follow up to Jelly's CMA Album of the Year nominated album, Whitsitt Chapel, and his four consecutive #1 singles at Country radio: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," "Need A Favor" and "Son of A Sinner" and numerous Rock #1s. His current Top 10 single "anthem of perseverance" (The New York Times) "I Am Not Okay" "shines a light on a dark national crisis" (Billboard) and "makes a powerful impact" (Men's Journal).

In 2023, Jelly's country album debut Whitsitt Chapel entered at Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts-earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. "One of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times) and "Nashville's new hero," (Rolling Stone) Jelly was a 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. His #1 hit single "Save Me" — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and earned him his first ACM win for Music Event of the Year.

Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones - from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, "Save Me" - the most watched music documentary on the platform - to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the U.S. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen," and American Songwriter echoing, "with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry."

PR contact:

RaEsa Wardle, HEYDUDE

[email protected]

SOURCE HEYDUDE