Heymarket Brings Enterprise-Grade Capabilities to Instagram Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heymarket announced its support for Instagram Messaging, opening up enterprise-level tools for businesses to connect with followers.

Heymarket, a leading conversational messaging platform for businesses, empowers brands to manage all of their messaging needs in a single, seamless interface. The platform offers cutting-edge features, including automations and popular SaaS integrations, to streamline workflows and improve communications between businesses and their customers.

Heymarket and Instagram Side-by-side of text conversation on the Heymarket and Instagram apps.

The new capabilities leverage the Messenger API for Instagram, launched today at Facebook's Developer Conference, F8 Refresh. The powerful API links Instagram business accounts with Heymarket, allowing teams to manage their Instagram Messaging with their CRM, eCommerce platform and business apps, while providing a single, shared inbox for other messaging channels.

Until now, brands had to manage their Instagram Messaging conversations separately from their other apps and messaging channels. Switching between platforms slowed teams' response times and overall productivity, creating a less streamlined experience for customers. Heymarket's support for Instagram Messaging brings these tools into one place, paving the way for improved team productivity and response times.

"We're excited to launch our support for Instagram Messaging," said Amit Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder of Heymarket. "By linking Instagram and their SaaS apps, businesses can provide better customer service and transform their Instagram engagement into sales, customer insights and growth. Heymarket makes that possible all within one streamlined interface."

"We are thrilled that Heymarket is launching their support for Instagram Messaging," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger from Facebook. "By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build more authentic relationships."

When customers message brands through Instagram, businesses using Heymarket will see all incoming messages in their shared inbox. Team members can reply, route and assign messages to other agents. They can also set up automations to automatically respond to or assign messages based on their content or timing.

To use Heymarket and Instagram Messaging, brands must have a Facebook-approved business account on Instagram, a Facebook Page, and a Heymarket subscription. To learn more or to see Heymarket in action, sign up for a demo at heymarket.com .

Heymarket empowers brands to build relationships using intuitive, secure, and personalized messaging. Over 1,500 businesses use Heymarket's web and mobile apps, including BarkBox, U-Haul, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Dignity Health Global Education. Heymarket was built by the same team that created Manymoon, one of the most popular online, social project management tools.

