Heymarket Offers Apple Business Chat to Help Businesses Meet Customers Where They Are

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heymarket announced that its customers are now able to use Apple Business Chat beta, a new way for users to communicate directly with companies using the Messages app on any iOS, watchOS, or macOS device. Heymarket, an advanced business messaging platform, empowers both enterprises and small businesses to manage all of their customer messaging needs in a single, seamless interface. The platform offers cutting-edge features, including automations and third-party integrations, to streamline workflows and improve communications between businesses and their customers.

"We're excited to support Apple Business Chat," says Amit Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Heymarket. "It offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers where they are and when they want using the Messages app on Apple devices. With Heymarket, businesses can easily sign up for Apple Business Chat and manage all their incoming customer messages in one place."

Businesses can use Heymarket and Apple Business Chats to send rich message types, such as a time picker, to seamlessly schedule and confirm appointments, connect customers with the most appropriate product or service expert, and even send Apple Pay requests for conversational commerce. With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether a business can message them.

To start an Apple Business Chat, customers can tap the Messages icon on a brand's website, in their iOS app, through their email, or even directly from the iOS spotlight search. A conversation with the brand's agents will open instantly in the Messages app, and customers can immediately respond. Brands can also create multiple buttons, one for each web page or screen, and link each to a specific intent for routing purposes.

Apple Business Chat is now available in beta for users and businesses worldwide, and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat. Heymarket is available today with Apple Business Chat. Sign up for a demo or free trial at https://heymarket.com/apple-business-chat-with-your-customers/ .

About Heymarket

Heymarket was built to simplify secure messaging between businesses and their customers. Tried and tested by over 1,000 businesses, the Heymarket web and mobile apps are reliable, secure, and intuitive enough for immediate use by business teams.

