NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, HEYTEA's inaugural store in the United States officially opened on Broadway, New York City, and witnessed a warm reception from New York consumers, achieving a remarkable sales volume of 2,500 cups on the opening day.

HEYTEA Brews Success on Broadway: Inaugural US Store Achieves Record Sales and Sparks “HEYTEA Buzz” in NYC

This marks HEYTEA's continued expansion in the international market, following its previous entry into countries i.e., the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Through dedicated efforts to provide global users with Chinese new style tea products, HEYTEA is actively implementing its goal of delivering authentic tea products and joy-inspiring brand experiences to an even wider audience.

HEYTEA Buzz Sweeping New York City

On the opening day, HEYTEA made a prominent appearance on the Times Square billboard in New York City. The brand's youthful and trendy image not only revitalized the traditional perception of tea beverages among American consumers but also sparked a "HEYTEA buzz" within local communities. The opening day garnered enthusiastic crowds, as eager consumers formed lengthy queues to indulge in the new style tea offerings. Notably, the store achieved a milestone with sales of 2,500 cups on its inaugural day of operation.

Tea lovers eagerly shared their HEYTEA experiences on platforms like RED, TikTok, and Instagram, showcasing signature products such as the Very Grape Cheese (Original) and Roasted Brown Bobo Milk (Original). This further solidifies HEYTEA's brand momentum in the dynamic landscape of New York City.

HEYTEA's widespread popularity can be attributed to the introduction of its innovative next-generation tea products. It has been revealed that HEYTEA's in-store offerings include a diverse array of fresh fruits and juices, a selection of customized tea bases sourced from various tea-producing regions in China, and 100% fresh milk. Notably distinct from the prevalent use of instant powdered ingredients such as non-dairy creamer and tea powder in traditional tea beverages in the current U.S. market, these high-quality and fresh materials and unique product formulations deliver a revolutionary and elevated experience to American consumers.

Chinese New Style Tea Originator Going Global

Since 2012, HEYTEA has been pioneering the new style tea industry by introducing innovative products such as Cheese Tea, which combines fresh tea leaves with premium cheese. Since then, the new style tea sector has experienced rapid growth. Currently, the international tea beverage market, including the United States, is entering a high-growth phase. According to Verified Market, the U.S. tea drink market was estimated at around 505 million USD in 2021 and is estimated to grow to 833 million USD by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.42%.

HEYTEA's debut on Broadway underscores the brand's confidence in the American tea drinks market. It also showcases HEYTEA's unwavering commitment to provide premium products and services to American consumers. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to introduce top-notch products and services to American consumers through our authentic tea offerings and joy-inspiring brand experiences," said Yujia Gu, VP of Strategy at HEYTEA. "Our goal is to drive an upgrade in the product landscape and continuously expand the space within the American tea drinks market."

HEYTEA has been accelerating its overseas business expansion since 2023. Starting from August 2023, HEYTEA has consecutively opened its first stores in several new international markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and others, comprehensively expediting its business and brand development overseas. Currently, HEYTEA boasts a global presence of over 3,000 stores.

About HEYTEA

HEYTEA is the originator of new style tea. In 2012, HEYTEA began under humble circumstances in Jiangbianli, Guangdong, China. Armed with the principal of using only REAL ingredients and NO artificial flavors or colorants, HEYTEA created the first Cheese Tea by blending cheese foam with fresh tea. With its mission and vision of "Promoting Quality, Living Joy," HEYTEA is committed to rejuvenating traditional tea culture and making high-quality tea products available to all consumers. In 2018, HEYTEA opened its first international store in Singapore, bringing new style tea to a larger global community. Currently, HEYTEA has more than 3,000 stores worldwide.

For more information about HEYTEA, please visit: www.heytea.com.

