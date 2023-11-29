HeyTutor Promotes Jennifer Sheffield to CEO

Sheffield will lead one of the nation's largest in-person, high-dosage tutoring companies

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyTutor, one of the largest in-person tutoring companies in the United States, announces the promotion of Jennifer Sheffield to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sheffield, who previously served as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), succeeds interim CEO Ivan Bercovich, who has returned to his role on the Board of Directors.

Sheffield joined HeyTutor as General Counsel and was quickly promoted to CAO, where she assumed leadership of the Finance and Human Resources divisions. She was instrumental in securing contracts with some of the largest school districts in the country and has overseen the successful implementation of these partnerships.

"I am honored to lead HeyTutor into the next chapter of its journey," said Sheffield. "Our desire is to serve as many children as possible. We remain committed to fostering a personalized tutoring experience, collaborating closely with school districts across the U.S., driving innovations that expand access to tutoring, and empowering students with transformative learning experiences that enable them to overcome academic challenges and achieve lifelong success."

Previously, Sheffield was a partner at Lane Powell PC in Seattle and served as a legislative aide on the Spokane City Council and as a law clerk for the Washington Attorney General's Office. A vocal advocate for the concerns and needs of minorities and marginalized populations, Sheffield will continue to focus on issues of equity at HeyTutor, which works in many districts with economically disadvantaged and minority students, who are disproportionately at risk for learning loss.

A resident of Sherman Oaks, Calif., she holds a position on the Board of Trustees of The Buckley School, a K-12 school and previously served on the board of directors for the Sherman Oaks Nursery School.

About HeyTutor Inc.

Founded in 2014, HeyTutor has evolved into one of the largest in-person, at-scale tutoring companies in the United States. The company employs highly trained tutors and paraprofessionals, supporting more than 50,000 students in 500+ schools across the country. HeyTutor's rigorous hiring and training practices, flexible scheduling, choice of one-on-one or small group classroom-embedded formats, comprehensive reporting process, and fast implementation ensures that high-quality, customized tutoring is accessible and available to the students who need it most – all while reducing time and administrative costs for school districts. To learn more about HeyTutor, visit us at www.heytutor.com.

