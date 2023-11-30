heywell Sparkling Adaptogenic Water Expands Strategic Retailer Distribution on the Back of Strong Innovation and Industry Leading Velocities

heywell is proud to announce their expansion to key retailers including Wegmans, Mariano's, Harmons and Heinen's

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- heywell announced a series of milestones today as the brand further accelerated their growth and momentum in 2023.

Garnering retailer attention, heywell launched two highly successful innovations this year, expanding their line-up to 6 skus. Energy + lift orange mango launched in March - which quickly became their second best-selling sku, and the brand also launched a custom collaboration with leading convenience brand, Foxtrot Market over the key summer selling season. Their energy + lift cherry limeade drove 124% growth in the account for the brand vs. same period last year and was one of Foxtrot's most successful collaborations to-date.

In addition to innovation, heywell's strategic approach to distribution - partnering with the right accounts at the right time for the right consumers - has led to segment-leading velocity and dollars per store as reported by SPINS

5.7 units per sku, per store, per week Nationally in the Natural Enhanced Channel

7.5 units per sku, per store, per week in the Central Region in the Natural Enhanced Channel, ranking #2

This strong pipeline of innovation and industry performance is delivering category value and garnered the attention of retailers as heywell has expanded into new distribution with Wegman's, Marianos, Harmon's and Heinen's. heywell has also tripled their Amazon business since March of this year and expects this platform to grow 5X next year.

The functional beverage segment is $48B dollars and growing at 6.6%. SPINS also reports traditional solutions like energy support and hydration are large and growing at 12.6% and 9.8% respectively, but emerging spaces like mood support are growing further at 23.7%, as consumers look for their food and beverage to work harder for them in solving the demands of modern life. heywell typifies what consumers are looking for in beverage - solving modern challenges by providing delicious, better for you functionality.

Ashley Selman, CEO of heywell, shares her thoughts on the functional beverage segment and heywell's market traction: "There is growing aspiration to be well and people are increasingly turning to food and beverage for their everyday well-being." Selman continues, "Consumers don't want to make trade-offs, or sacrifice taste for health or health for taste. heywell is leading modern innovation in this big and important segment and it's exciting to continue to grow our business with notable retailers. Functional beverage is competitive but we know our market traction has allowed us to step outside the pack and has put us in a leading position as we move into 2024."

The beverage brand's popular flavors can be found online at Amazon , livingheywell.com and at other notable retailers across the country:

heywell energy + focus sparkling strawberry lemon

heywell energy + lift orange mango

heywell energy + immunity sparkling grapefruit

heywell calm + restore sparkling blackberry ginger

heywell calm + hydrate sparkling lime.

About heywell:

Ashley Selman, CEO, and Britt Dougherty, COO, founded their company to make wellness simpler and more accessible for everyone, every day.

Early wellness solutions prioritized function over flavor; the team's desire to improve on those early efforts led to the development of heywell, a line of delicious, healthy, function forward waters that can be enjoyed by everyone. heywell's functional beverages are made with adaptogens, antioxidants and organic caffeine to support energy, immunity, focus, hydration and stress.

Low in calories and sugar, heywell's sparkling waters are a refreshing balance of tart and sweet.

As part of heywell's mission, the company donates 1% of sales to nonprofits that advocate for inclusion. Follow them at @livingheywell, and learn more at livingheywell.com .

Press contacts:

Ashley Selman | [email protected] | 303-589-3196

Taylor Foxman | [email protected] | 609-432-2237

