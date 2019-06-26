Hezhou, Guangxi: Building a Recreation and Tourism Destination in Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macau Greater Bay Area

Hezhou is located in the junction of Guangdong, Guangxi and Hunan provinces, adjacent to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is the first demonstration area for the integration of Guangxi and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area on the Hong Kong-Macau-Guangzhou-Hezhou-Guilin Tourism Golden Passage. Hezhou has a forest coverage rate of 72.9% and nearly 500 centenarians live here. It has been awarded the title of "World Longevity City" by the International Population Ageing and Longevity Guide Committee and the Health and Environment Committee of International Geographical Union. With the reputation of "Eco Hezhou, Longevity Resort", Hezhou aims to meet the needs of health care, tourism and recreation in the Greater Bay Area, accelerate the development of recreation, tourism and health industry, and strive to build a Greater Bay Area tourism destination.

There are Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway and Guangzhou-Hezhou expressway. The construction of Guangdong-Lianshan-Hezhou expressway is already under way, which is connected with the Greater Bay Area and integrated into the two-hour economic circle of the Greater Bay Area. It will promote investment, and start the construction of cultural, tourism and health care projects such as Shunfeng Hot Spring Recreational Tourism Development Project, "Mengli Huangyao" Cultural Tourism Innovation Town, Huangyao Longmen Street, Nanxiang Xixi Forest Hot Spring Resort, Zhuangmei Nanxiang Recreational Garden, and Huangyao Dongtanling Medical and Health Integration Demonstration Park. It will work with Guangxi Culture and Tourism Department to construct Huangyao Ancient Town Cultural Tourism Industry Demonstration Zone, promote the establishment of the National 5A Scenic Spot in Huangyao Ancient Town and Gupo Mountain Scenic Spot, and focused on making Gupo Mountain Scenic Spot, Huangyao Ancient Town and Hezhou Hot Spring into a tourism brand and diamond tour route in Hezhou.

In April last year and May this year, Hezhou Culture and Tourism Bureau and China Travel Service (Hong Kong) jointly established the Hezhou Tourism Marketing Centers in Hong Kong and Macao, launched the Hezhou tourism promotion advertising and planned the Hezhou tourism route. At the same time, it cooperates with Guangzhou Tourism Association, Shenzhen Tourism Association and Guangdong Self-Driving Tourism Association. Hezhou City also promulgated the Supporting Policies and Grants for the Full-Area Tourism Demonstration Zone Construction in Hezhou City in March last year. The travel agents from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao organized big tourism teams to Hezhou to further consolidate and broaden the tourist market in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

Hezhou is becoming more and more known among tourists from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Huangyao Ancient Town and Gupo Mountain Scenic Spot were rated as the favorite destinations of Guangdong people at the 2017 Guangdong International Tourism Industry Expo. According to statistics, in 2018, Hezhou received 32.158 million domestic tourists (about 7 of them became tourists in Greater Bay Area ), and realized a tourism consumption of 38.49 billion yuan, up 47.85% and 46.44% respectively year on year. In the first quarter of this year, Hezhou received 10.5501 million domestic tourists, including 7.06 million from Greater Bay Area, and realized a tourism consumption of 11.689 billion yuan, up 30.06% and 31.24% respectively year on year.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Hezhou Municipal CPC Committee