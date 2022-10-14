HF Markets Group Launches Trading on Latest App Version

With its new feature-packed mobile trading application, the award-winning broker places an all-round trading experience at client fingertips.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HF Markets Group, of which HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is a subsidiary, announced the release of its new mobile application, featuring in-app trading to better cater for the needs of its ever-growing client base. The improved app, available for both Android and iOS users, combines HF Markets Group's industry leading conditions with cutting-edge technology offering traders a fully customized mobile trading experience.

New HFM Trading App

Among the newly implemented features, the award winning HFM app now allows traders to access their accounts and trade CFDs on more than 1200 assets straight on the app. The easy-to-use interface allows for simple and ultra-fast trade execution, whereas traders are given the opportunity to customize their trading with three trading options (Amount, Lots or Units), access a detailed history of each trade and analyze their performance, monitor their positions 24/7 and enjoy effortless trading anywhere, anytime.

An HF Markets Group spokesperson said: "After months of development and rigorous testing, we are proud to release our new HFM mobile trading app. Our global audience, many of them are mobile first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application."

HF Markets' mobile application provides traders with real time prices, automatic market notifications, advanced charting functionality, powerful trading tools and market analysis among other helpful features. With promises for many more updates and functionalities to enhance effective user experience, HF Markets continues to exceed expectations for over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide and growing.

Visit the HFM App page to learn more about the app's newest features.

About HF Markets Group

HF Markets Group, of which HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is a subsidiary, is an award-winning multi-asset broker, providing trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients. Through its policy of providing the best possible trading conditions to its clients and allowing both scalpers and traders using expert advisors unrestricted access to its liquidity, HF Markets Group has positioned itself as the broker of choice for traders worldwide. HF Markets Group offers various account types, trading software and tools to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to seize opportunities in the financial markets.

