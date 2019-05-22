HF Markets Is Named Fastest Growing Forex Broker MENA

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HF Markets (DIFC) Limited has been named Fastest Growing Forex Broker MENA 2019, a historic milestone for the brand as it receives its first individual award as a part of the HF Markets Group conglomerate, which holds a number of highly prestigious industry awards.

HF Markets (DIFC) marked its dynamic entry into the MENA region just last year, providing investors in the region with access to a number of financial markets with the capability to trade around the clock.

"This award marks a strong start for the year 2019 for our newest entity, and we look forward to further expanding our services in the UAE region as we continue to grow. We are sure this is just the start of even bigger things to come this year and beyond," Andreas Lazarou, CEO of HF Markets (DIFC), commented.

HF Markets Group has already earned an unrivalled reputation for their award-winning services that include full client support and protection, all the latest trading instruments and tools, and regulatory licenses from world renowned authorities such as the DFSA.

