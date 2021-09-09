HFA Architects and Engineers, Bona Design Lab Form Strategic Alliance

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to better serve their clients in the convenience retail channel, HFA Architects and Engineers and Bona Design Lab have formed a strategic alliance.

The alliance combines HFA's fully-integrated architecture, engineering and construction project delivery process with Bona's global experience in retail branding and new format design—thereby offering end-to-end solutions for clients' freestanding c-store projects as well as larger sites incorporating stores, drive-thru windows, fuel (petroleum and electric vehicle charging) and other services.

While the two entities will continue to operate independently, the strategic partnership allows clients of both firms to draw upon the decades of experience gained from HFA's 10,000-plus projects across all 50 states and Bona's work across 50 countries on five continents. Over the years, HFA and Bona have collaborated on projects for such clients as Maverik and Global Partners.

"With technology playing an increasingly critical role in virtually every aspect of the retail proposition—and competition intensifying—convenience retail companies have grown to recognize the need to streamline their project development process," said James Owens, AIA, Vice President of HFA, which has offices in Boston, Bentonville, Ark., Fort Worth, Texas, and Mexico City.

"We are excited for this partnership because it allows our two firms to leverage each other's talents and expertise to improve the overall speed-to- market for clients looking to execute faster and more aggressive project schedules," he continued. "Companies need to ensure they are integrating highly focused brand strategies, the latest innovations, and specialized architecture and engineering services to help clients achieve successful retail transformations.,"

"Good design is never good enough. This complementary approach will provide retail clients with complete end-to-end solutions," commented Joseph Bona, president of the New York-based Bona Design Lab. "We believe that building construction efficiencies into the creative process will ultimately lead to better designed stores that function more efficiently and will save clients time and money. Branding and architecture are no longer seen as two separate disciplines, but rather one fully integrated process."

Bona added: "This is why I'm so passionate about the partnership with HFA. Integrating the back-end project delivery process with front-end strategy will ultimately lead to more innovative and forward-thinking solutions for our clients."

HFA and Bona Design Lab will share a joint exhibit at the National Association of Convenience Stores' 2021 NACS Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, October 5-8. The firms can be found at Booth 727 in the show's Expo, which runs from October 6-8.

About HFA

HFA offers fully integrated design, architecture and engineering services that, to date, have been deployed on over 10,000 projects in all 50 states. Its integrated disciplines include architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, plumbing engineering, fire protection engineering, structural engineering, civil engineering, refrigeration, and fueling design. These capabilities have allowed HFA to handle a full range of projects across multiple industries. The firm has offices in Boston, Bentonville, Ark., Fort Worth, Texas, and Mexico City.

About Bona Design Lab

Based in New York City, Bona Design Lab is a global retail and design firm known for its elevated approaches to convenience store, food, and fuel retailing. Its suite of services includes brand strategy development, consumer insights, naming/logo development, site planning, store layout, exterior/interior design, and graphic design. Its capabilities in business analysis and consulting run the gamut from menu and communications strategies to equipment layout and workflow analysis, to financial metrics and operational consulting.

