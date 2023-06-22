HFA Architecture & Engineering Promotes Three Executives

Personnel moves reflect rising demand among HFA's retail, restaurant, hotel and industrial clients for services related to energy and commissioning, customer-centric design, and more

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFA Architecture & Engineering today announced three executive-level promotions driven by transformative trends and growing client needs in hospitality, entertainment, industrial real estate, and big-box and convenience retail.

Pictured from left to right: Nicole Poole, Brent Tweedy and Greg Schluterman

(P.E., LEED AP BD+C, CXA, ASHRAE BEAP + BEMP) is now Senior Vice President of Engineering, focused on partnering with clients to solve problems and pursue opportunities in growth areas such as EV charging and next-gen refrigeration, as well as using fast-evolving AEC technologies to deliver greater project safety and efficiency. Brent Tweedy , formerly Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Lead, is now Vice President of Engineering. Tweedy, who has worked with multiple c-store, retail and restaurant clients in his more than 20-year career, takes on some of Schluterman's former responsibilities. He now directs a team of approximately 30 MEP specialists.





, formerly Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Lead, is now Vice President of Engineering. Tweedy, who has worked with multiple c-store, retail and restaurant clients in his more than 20-year career, takes on some of Schluterman's former responsibilities. He now directs a team of approximately 30 MEP specialists. Nicole Poole (AIA, NCARB, LEED AP) has been promoted to Vice President of Hospitality + Entertainment. Known for her user-focused approach to design on behalf of companies such as Shake Shack, Topgolf and Home Run Dugout, Poole leads HFA's fast-growing hospitality team—approximately 30 architects and designers focused on restaurant, entertainment and hotel clients. She previously served as Hospitality + Entertainment Lead.

All three executives are based in HFA's Bentonville HQ.

"Each in their own way, Nicole, Brent and Greg are creating innovative solutions for our clients by staying ahead of the curve on emerging trends," said Dave Wilgus (AIA, NCARB), President and CEO. "All are proven leaders with years of experience in project-delivery excellence. They also share a deep commitment to our four pillars—people, clients, industry and operations. On behalf of HFA, I'm extremely pleased to congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

For the past several years, Tweedy has led HFA's restaurant and C-store engineering programs, showing a gift for catalyzing collaboration between architects and engineers. "Brent is a great example of our ONE HFA culture of integration," Wilgus said. "He understands that the success of any one of our disciplines depends on the success of all the others."

Schluterman's new role centers on business development as well as executing new strategies for higher-touch client service. Industrial real estate, energy services, commissioning and refrigeration are key growth areas moving forward.

"Our clients are looking to us for innovation related to things like electric-vehicle charging, energy-efficient buildings, and the arrival of next-generation CO2 refrigerants," the engineer explained.

Commissioning—in which HFA meticulously verifies that what has been installed on a project matches the plans and achieves all desired goals—is increasingly becoming a normal workflow as codes evolve. "Providing this service in-house helps support our clients and is consistent with HFA's deep commitment to do what is right on a project," Schluterman said.

Meanwhile, HFA's in-demand services for industrial clients often center on refrigeration. "Introducing more industrial work into our line of business is a great opportunity to expand our client base," Schluterman said.

Since joining HFA in February 2021 , Poole has recruited six new designers to HFA's Hospitality + Entertainment group, which collaborates with experiential clients such as Home Run Dugout, Blue Jeans Golf, and WorldSprings . Reflecting HFA's growing focus on hospitality, most members of HFA's 26-person restaurant group now report to Poole. The award-winning architect started her career working for the likes of The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant; One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar in Elmhurst, Illinois; and Fielding's Local in The Woodlands, Texas.

"I'm excited to get back to my restaurant roots," Poole said. "I'm also looking forward to the continued evolution of concepts in experiential hospitality. At the end of the day, it's all about having a great time with friends, family or coworkers. Our job is to design engaging experiences that keep people coming back for more."

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/ .

