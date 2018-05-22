HFA's Rumblefish Delivers Music Administration Services for ClassPass Live

ClassPass Live, which launched this spring, offers unlimited live and on demand workouts that allow its members to participate in immersive at-home workouts. The subscription service delivers interactive fitness experiences through integrated video streaming and heart rate monitoring.

Rumblefish will provide licensing support, data management, royalty calculation, and publisher payment services for ClassPass Live, which will help power the platform with a curated catalog of music.

"HFA's Rumblefish is proud to provide rights administration support to ClassPass Live for their new streaming platform," said Michael Simon, President and CEO of The Harry Fox Agency and President of Rumblefish. "For years we've provided administration expertise founded upon the most comprehensive musical works database, and the new arrangement with ClassPass further exemplifies our position as the market leader in this dynamic landscape."

In addition to video streaming, Rumblefish supports all types of music distributors including digital service providers, labels, gamers, AV/VR, mobile apps, background music, lyrics, tablature, karaoke, and more.

About Rumblefish:

Rumblefish, the rights administration division of The Harry Fox Agency (HFA), simplifies business for digital services, publishers, labels, artists and apps. The company's transparent composition and recording administration, data and royalty management, licensing and network monetization allow clients to focus on their core business. HFA issues the largest number of licenses for physical and digital formats of music in the U.S. and handles royalty payments to music publishers for over 100,000 catalogs. HFA is a subsidiary of SESAC Holdings. Rights. Simplified. Royalties. Amplified.

About ClassPass:

Founded in 2013, ClassPass is the leading membership to the world's largest fitness network. With over 9,000 partners in 50 cities worldwide, ClassPass connects members to a variety of fitness experiences, including yoga, cycling, Pilates, barre, running, strength training, dance, sports, videos and more. Recognized as one of Forbes's Next Billion Dollar Startups, ClassPass leverages proprietary technology to dynamically merchandise and surface over a million fitness classes for a seamless booking experience that facilitates discovery.

