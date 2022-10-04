HFCL launches World's First Open source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points at India Mobile Congress

HFCL partners with Qualcomm to launch world's first Open source Wi-Fi 7 products under its IO product line

NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HFCL Limited, the leading high-tech enterprise and integrated next-gen communication product and solution provider in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launches world's first Open source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points under its IO product line at India Mobile Congress, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01 October 2022.

HFCL becomes the first OEM to launch Open source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points, based on the IEEE 802.11be - a revolutionary Wi-Fi technology that is designed to deliver Extremely High Throughput (EHT), higher spectral efficiency, better interference mitigation, and Real Time Applications (RTA) support. Wi-Fi 7 uses faster connections with 320MHz and 4kQAM, multiple connections with Multi Link operation and Adaptive Connections for adaptive interference puncturing to deliver all enhanced user's experience while offering better power efficiency. Compared to all improvements in previous Wi-Fi standards, Wi-Fi 7 promises a huge technological leap, offering an immersive experience to its users, ushering the world towards a digitally stronger path. HFCL's Wi-Fi 7 APs will support peak data rates of over 10 Gbps and will offer latency under 2 ms compared to 5 Gbps and 10 ms of current Wi-fi 6 products.

Backed by strong R&D focus, HFCL's Wi-Fi 7 product line will enable tech providers such as telecom operators, Internet service providers, system integrators, and network administrators to offer mission critical and real time application services and deliver better user experience than ever before. The new Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio has a wide range of dual band and tri-band indoor and outdoor variants.

All the Wi-Fi 7 variants will be shipped with open source software making these the first Wi-Fi 7 Access points in the industry to support Open standards. Open standards promote disaggregated Wi-Fi system offered as free open-source software with an aim to offer advanced global connectivity ensuring interoperability in multi-vendor scenario.

Speaking about the launch of this revolutionary product line, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL said, "We are immensely proud to be the first Indian company to launch Wi-Fi 7 product line in market and the first in the world to offer an Open source Wi-Fi 7 portfolio. Our Wi-Fi 7 portfolio is based on the latest Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series Platforms and offers better features than any commercial products available in market today. We are really thankful to the Qualcomm Technologies teams for working closely with us and supporting us to make this possible. Ahead of the 5G revolution in India and globally, our Wi-Fi 7 launch is a revolutionary move helping us deliver an immersive experience to our customers globally and putting India in the forefront of global technology leadership."

Mr. Nahata further added, "Launch of this product line will have several industrial applications especially like the Internet of Things (IoT) and IIoT applications, supporting advancements in Cloud/Edge Computing, Cloud gaming, and other xR-based applications. The very low latency and extremely high bandwidth have many use cases in the medical field as well, especially bringing healthcare facilities to remote locations. It is set to bring us a step closer to the Metaverse and will mitigate network congestion by delivering better connectivity experiences in high density areas and areas with numerous overlapping networks. Our investment in R&D and focus on continuous innovation has enabled us to roll out this futuristic product for users, across the globe. This also aligns with our strategy to roll out new products, reach new customers, and tap new geographies in the coming years."

The launch of Wi-Fi 7 will primarily complement the new 5G rollout in the country especially for complementing indoor coverage. Further, the technology with its higher throughput, reliable network performance, and lower latency will facilitate the development of various applications. For enterprises, Wi-Fi 7 technology will benefit the Internet of Things (IoT) and IIoT applications such as surveillance, remote control industrial automation, AV/VR/XR, and other video-based applications. It will also increase the number of remote offices, real-time collaborations, and online video conferencing, with many advancements in Cloud/Edge Computing, and Cloud gaming.

Commenting on this, Mr. Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President of Qualcomm India & SAARC said "Wi-Fi 7 brings a multitude of features that can be used to offer extreme speeds, high capacity, and low latency in support of next-generation applications and services. Managing and optimizing the various available spectrum bands is perhaps the signature differentiator for Wi-Fi 7. Together, with 5G, it will help us build a truly digital India, with inclusive and equitable socioeconomic development of both the urban and the rural parts of the country. In the years ahead, both these technologies will be at the heart of a very wide range of use cases, driving innovation and growth across all industries, sectors, and spheres of human activity. We are proud and privileged to work with HFCL on yet another Made-in-India range of products."

About HFCL

HFCL is a leading technology company specialising in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high tech solutions with a commitment to provide the latest technology products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in fibre optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The Company's in-house R&D Centres located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables , state-of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, WiFi Systems (WiFi 6, WiFi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Software Defined Radios.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary HTL Limited at Chennai.

We are a partner of choice for our customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. Our commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires us to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs.

