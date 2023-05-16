HFM Continues to Provide Best Trading Conditions; Introduces Upgraded Website

EBENE, Mauritius, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading online with one of the leading brokerage brands in the world has just become even better. The esteemed broker HFM has announced an enhancement of its trading conditions, to all account holders. As part of this impressive upgrade, the company has also refreshed its website, including smarter technologies and protocols, making it more user-friendly and intuitive than ever.

"We at HFM know that being an industry leader comes with a lot of responsibilities," commented the spokesperson for HFM. "We are constantly setting the bar in terms of proper trading conditions and serving an example for the rest of the industry to follow. This means that we cannot rest on our laurels, and we must continue to innovate all the time. This is also our way of showing our unwavering commitment to our valued clients."

Faster, simpler, safer trading

As part of the efforts to continually provide the best trading conditions , HFM now offers new trading accounts, including higher leverage, swap-free trading on specific accounts and specific instruments, faster deposits and withdrawals, improved execution and much more. Moreover, the updated website displays a modern design which promotes easier access to information and knowledge resources. As part of the upgrade, the signup process has also been made simpler.

"This is an exciting new chapter for HFM," added the spokesperson. "Through client feedback, we constantly make improvements, striving to serve our valued users in the best way possible. This was a good opportunity for us to refresh our website and KYC procedures, in order to make online trading easily accessible to everyone. We invite anyone who is looking for a partner to explore the markets with, to give us a try."

About HFM

Formerly known as HotForex, HFM (a brand name of HF Markets Group), is today the broker of choice for over 3.5 million traders around the world, thanks to its wide variety of products, state-of-the-art trading technology, unparalleled customer support and plethora of educational resources. That is also why the brand has been awarded over 60 prestigious industry titles since its foundation in 2011. Besides CFD trading, HFM also offers unique services such as its social trading tool HFcopy, the HFM App, special offers and promotions, and percentage allocation management module (PAMM). More information regarding that and other benefits can be found on the HFM website.

Website - www.hfm.com

SOURCE HFM