HFM Joins Forces with Olympic Marathon Champion Eliud Kipchoge

EBENE, Mauritius , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HFM (formerly HotForex) is continuing its impressive line of partnerships with leading sports figures and organizations around the world. After becoming an official partner of Paris Saint Germain in 2020, the globally acclaimed brokerage house has recently announced that two-time Olympic marathon champion - and holder of the world record for a marathon run - Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya will become a Kenya Brand Ambassador of HFM.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing commitment to invest in sports excellence all around the world," stated an HFM spokesperson. "There are many similarities between long distance running and trading online, in the sense that both are a journey for the long-term, in which you improve a bit every day, while learning from your mistakes and failures. Kipchoge is living proof that the sky's the limit in terms of how far you can get when you have the willpower - and that is the exact value that we stand by and wish to pass on to our traders, not only in Kenya, but around the world."

Empowerment through Education

"I am proud to become HFM's brand ambassador in Kenya," added Kipchoge. "HFM is already well-known in the world of sports because of their official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. I really look forward to working with HFM, whose values are closely linked to the values we work with in training and performance."

"We are truly excited to work with Kipchoge, as we bring HFM's unparalleled offerings closer to the Kenyan market through superior customer service, cutting-edge platforms, and free educational resources," added the spokesperson. "As a leading brand in the industry, we are aware of our responsibility towards the online trading community and strive to do all in our power to create and maintain a growth-oriented environment for traders. This is just another way that we do exactly that, for the sake of our valued customers."

About HFM

Established in 2010 and already boasting over 60 industry awards, HFM has recently acquired a license to operate in Kenya, under the supervision of the Capital Markets Authority of the country. The brand currently caters to over 3.5 million clients from all across the globe (in countries where local laws permit this activity), and its team of experts has hundreds of accumulated years of experience in the markets.

www.hfm.com

SOURCE HFM