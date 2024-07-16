HFM Takes Home the "Global Broker of the Year 2024" Award from World Business Achievers

EBENE, Mauritius, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFM, a global online trading company and brand name of HF Markets Group along with HF Markets, has been crowned as the "Global Broker of the Year 2024" by the World Business Achievers. This award is a clear indication of HFM's remarkable trading conditions and dedication to offering the best services to traders across the globe. The World Business Achievers Awards is a prestigious global forum that honors market leaders and emerging business geniuses by acknowledging their efforts in their respective fields. HFM's recognition on this front cements its position as one of the leaders in the online trading sphere.

A spokesperson for HFM expressed his delight at receiving this distinguished award, "We are proud to be awarded the title of 'Global Broker of the Year 2024' by the World Business Achievers. This recognition signifies our efforts to maintain exceptional trading conditions and customer service. Our focus on high leverage, swap-free trading accounts, zero spreads on specific instruments, and ultra-fast execution sets us apart in the industry. We believe that these key factors are instrumental in empowering our clients to achieve their trading goals effectively and efficiently."

An All-in-One Trading Broker

HFM has always been keen on providing its clients with the best possible trading facilities and a highly secure environment. It offers leverage amongst the highest in the industry and swap-free accounts which allow traders to get maximum market exposure, while zero spreads on some assets enables them to enter and exit positions without extra charges. Moreover, the broker offers ultra-fast execution speeds to minimize slippage and ensure that traders can capitalize on market opportunities promptly. In addition, HFM extends its clients quick deposits and withdrawals, allowing them to have better control over their trading funds.

"At HFM we are committed to giving our traders all top-class tools and resources. Our award-winning trading accounts and advanced trading platforms like HFM App are designed to cater to our diverse clients," the HFM spokesperson added, "The safety of clients' funds is our top priority and we take pride in maintaining the highest standards of security and transparency. Being rewarded with more than 60 industry awards is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our clients' trust is our most valuable asset and we will continue to improve and exceed their expectations."

About HFM

Since its inception in 2010, HFM (brand name of HF Markets Group along with HF Markets) has grown to be a top online trading provider with 2.5 million+ client accounts and 7 industry regulations. The company offers a wide range of financial instruments including forex, commodities, bonds, metals, energies, shares, indices, and more. Moreover, HFM's comprehensive educational materials and copy trading feature give traders valuable insights and strategies to improve their trading. Additionally, the broker offers top-up bonuses and four trading accounts along with MT4, MT5, and HFM App to establish a versatile trading experience. With its extensive range of offerings and robust dedication to client satisfaction, HFM consistently raises the standard for superiority in the online trading industry.

Website: www.hfm.com

SOURCE HFM