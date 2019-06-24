HFMA Launches New Website, Expanded Online Communities, All-Inclusive Membership Plan

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced today it has launched a completely redesigned website in support of its new all-inclusive annual membership plan, which includes access to an expanded online communities experience.

For decades, HFMA has provided online education, certification programs, forums, newsletters and other digital products for additional fees. With today's announcement, HFMA – a nearly 75-year-old organization serving healthcare finance leaders – is including these formerly paid extra services in its annual membership dues.

"Our research and member feedback told us additional offerings for extra fees was frustrating," said Bill Casey, HFMA's senior vice president of member experience and business development. "The all-inclusive model allows us to focus our efforts solely on adding value to the member experience."

With the new model comes an entirely new website to enhance the member experience, including personalization tools, easier navigation and powerful search functionality.

"We made an ambitious commitment to a greatly improved and simplified member experience, and I'm proud of the results," said HFMA President & CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "But this is not the end of an initiative. It's the beginning of what will be an ongoing effort to stay more aligned than ever with the needs of our members."

To that end, HFMA's new online communities will partner with members to facilitate peer-to-peer collaboration opportunities, networking tools, member-led virtual events and more.

"HFMA's membership is a community, and an engaged, active community is critical to our collective futures," Fifer said. "Our new online community experience will help healthcare finance stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing information, education, analysis and practical tools."

With more than 42,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

