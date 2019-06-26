HFMA Recognizes Ken Kaufman with its Highest Honor, the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award for Contributions to the Healthcare Industry

"I am humbled and honored that HFMA has chosen to recognize my work with this prestigious award," said Kaufman. "I'd like to express my appreciation to HFMA, my colleagues, and the many healthcare executives across the country who have graciously allowed Kaufman Hall to support the critical mission of providing equitable healthcare to all of America's 330 million citizens."

Kaufman was chosen as the 2019 recipient of the Clarke Award based on his longstanding contributions to the healthcare industry. For more than 40 years Kaufman has served as a source of expert guidance and counsel to the healthcare industry. Kaufman and his colleagues developed the industry-standard approach to integrated strategic financial planning. In his hundreds of articles and presentations, Kaufman has establish himself as one of the foremost authorities on healthcare industry change, recently focusing on the effects of disruption and the new business principles of the internet economy.

"Ken is held in the highest regard by leaders in every sector of healthcare, and is clearly one of our thought leaders," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "He has a singular talent for helping people overcome change resistance, enabling those who learn from him to share that learning with others, thereby helping the entire industry move forward."

To learn more about the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award and its recognition of Ken Kaufman, please see HFMA's press release.

