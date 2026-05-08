HFR Accelerates Development of GPU-Based AI-RAN, a Core 6G Technology, in Collaboration with ETRI

SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 230240), a leading telecommunications equipment provider, announced today that it has launched the full-scale development of 'AI-RAN,' widely considered the core technology for 6G.

HFR is officially participating in the "AI-RAN Global Leading Project," led by the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI). The goal of this initiative is to establish an integrated AI-RAN research platform that seamlessly connects virtual and real-world environments.

The comprehensive platform will consist of AI-RAN software, an AI-RAN virtual network platform, and a real-world base station and environmental test network. Within this project, HFR is focusing on developing GPU-based AI-RAN software capable of simultaneously processing both network (RAN) functions and AI workloads (AI computing), thereby maximizing overall network efficiency.

The GPU-based AI-RAN currently under development by HFR is essential for processing the explosive data traffic and real-time AI training and inference expected in the 6G era. Moving beyond the physical limitations of legacy communication-specific chips (ASICs), this technology leverages the powerful parallel processing capabilities and high software flexibility inherent to GPUs. This architectural shift enables the simultaneous, zero-latency processing of massive telecom signals and complex AI inference calculations directly at the base station level.

Industry experts view the convergence of AI and networks as an inevitable evolution that will fundamentally shift the paradigm of 6G communications, going far beyond a simple combination of technologies.

From the Radio Access Network (RAN) perspective, the extreme complexity of the 6G environment—characterized by higher frequency bands and an exponential surge in device connectivity—cannot be managed by conventional methods. Therefore, the cognitive and predictive capabilities of AI are essential to achieve real-time interference control, ultra-low latency resource allocation, and ground-breaking power savings tailored to specific traffic patterns.

Conversely, from the AI perspective, integration with the RAN offers the powerful advantage of utilizing it as a "distributed edge computing" infrastructure located closest to the user, the primary data source. By processing vast amounts of raw data immediately at the base station instead of transmitting it to a central cloud, the system effectively resolves data bottlenecks, enhances data privacy, and enables true ultra-low latency AI inference services.

"To successfully advance into the 6G era, developing AI-RAN technology that seamlessly integrates AI into the wireless network infrastructure is absolutely essential," said Michael Linton of HFR Networks. "Through close collaboration with top-tier research institutes and leading global telecommunications companies, we will foster an open 6G AI network ecosystem. By demonstrating our capabilities in core convergence services such as C-V2X, we intend to further strengthen our global competitiveness in the next-generation telecommunications equipment market."

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SOURCE HFR, Inc