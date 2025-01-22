HFR mobile Sets a New Standard in Digital Safety by Deploying Private 5G Network at Construction Sites

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR mobile announced the successful deployment of its pre-integrated, end-to-end Private 5G solution at the Merck Bio Center construction site managed by Kolon Global. This project marks a significant objective in the digital transformation of construction sites by leveraging ultrafast 5G networks and advanced AI technologies to enhance safety and efficiency.

Kolon Global's Merck Bio Center

To minimize the costs of deploying the Private 5G network, HFR mobile implemented a core-sharing Control Plane Function (CPF) at the main control center. Meanwhile, key equipment including the User Plane Function (UPF), Central Unit (CU)/Distributed Unit (DU), and Radio Unit (RU) were installed on-site to enable real-time data processing and provide an optimal network environment.

The solution comprises of three primary services powered by HFR mobile's Private 5G network: high-quality CCTV video surveillance, a smart safety management platform, and smart safety equipment. The mobile and fixed CCTV surveillance system uses the high-speed, low-latency capabilities of 5G to transmit large-volume, high-definition video data in real time, enhanced by AI video analytics to improve safety. Additionally, smart safety equipment monitors workers' biometric data in real time, triggering immediate alerts or automated safety measures in response to abnormal signs, thereby preventing accidents and ensuring worker safety.

Through the construction of the Merck Bio Center, HFR mobile aims to become a trusted partner in driving digital transformation and ensuring safety management at construction sites. The company plans to provide cost-effective Private 5G networks shaped for construction environments while leveraging its proven technology to drive digital innovation across the construction industry both domestically and internationally.

Hae-Kwan Jung, Head of Sales and Business Development at HFR mobile emphasized, "Safety management is critical at construction sites and a Private 5G solution enables real-time response to prevent safety incidents. HFR mobile will continue to deliver innovative solutions that bring smart construction sites to life, contributing to industrial and societal progress."

About HFR mobile:

HFR mobile was established to provide innovative solutions to achieve corporate digital transformation based on communication and computing. A catalyst that connects Private 5G and the key services needed to successfully accomplish digital transformation, HFR mobile addresses critical user demands by delivering customized solutions that ensure optimal performance for customers. Furthermore, it provides customers with knowledge and tailored information which are not biased towards specific products. HFR mobile is devoted to being a valuable resource for customers and partners throughout all phases of the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit www.hfr-mobile.com.

For more information, contact:

Soohyun Lim, Assistant Manager, HFR mobile

[email protected]

82-31-712-7768

SOURCE HFR mobile