HFR Networks Announces flexiTester Field Test Solution for Optical Services

HFR Networks

03 Oct, 2023, 09:07 ET

Consolidates Critical Functions onto a Handheld Device to Simplify Testing and Speed Deployments

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks, delivering industry leading intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, today announced availability of the flexiTester, a handheld device driven by a Smartphone application to field test access wavelengths and services. When configuring DWDM networks, field engineers are required to use various pieces of test equipment to validate optical connectivity.  This process is time consuming, cumbersome, and can be dangerous when equipment is located at great heights on top of buildings or towers.  The flexiTester consolidates many pieces of test equipment into one handheld device to simplify the testing process and significantly decrease the testing time while also improving safety.

HFR Networks' flexiTester

The flexiTester supports multiple critical functions, including; optical power meter, OTDR, Smart Tunable SFP+/SFP28 testing, and Visual Fault Finder functions. Open and standards-compliant for use across 3rd party vendors, the flexiTester supports both semi-active and passive DWDM deployments.  Field engineers utilize it to pro-actively validate the service path, including the optical connections within the fiber distribution panel.  When used with HFR Networks' flexiHaul Smart Tunable Optics (SFP+/SFP28), flexiTester checks the automatic wavelength self-tuning functions, allows for manual wavelength tuning, and enables control of the optics via the handheld device or through the Smartphone application.

"The flexiTester eliminates common testing challenges while increasing productivity and accelerating deployments," stated Paul Crann, President, HFR Networks. "Field engineers can now rely upon one handheld device, the flexiTester, to speed installation and/or troubleshooting – freeing their valuable time to focus on other critical tasks."

About HFR Networks:
HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com

For more information, contact:
Kelly Friedland, Director of Marketing
HFR Networks
+1 781-640-4864
[email protected]

SOURCE HFR Networks

