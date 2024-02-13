HFR Networks Announces Integration with Fujitsu Radio Units

HFR Networks

Best of Breed xHaul and Radios Integrated, Tested, and Supported for Immediate Deployment

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks Inc., leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions today announced interoperability between HFR Networks' best-in-breed xHaul solutions and Fujitsu's Open RAN (O-RAN) radio units. Leveraging the power of open standards, HFR Networks' integration with Fujitsu's O-RAN radios delivers operators flexibility, high performance, faster time to market, along with impressive cost savings.

Mobile operators globally are racing to deploy 5G services at scale. Open interfaces are essential to enable service agility and healthy profits as well as the ability to customize networks to achieve business objectives while avoiding vendor lock-in. O-RAN solutions deliver, especially when certified and made available by trusted vendors like Fujitsu.

With simultaneous support of 4G/LTE, 5G, and Ethernet services, HFR Networks' xHaul solutions thrive in traditional, cloud-based and virtualized mobile architectures. Open, standards-based interoperability across vendors to normalize operations eliminates RAN vendor equipment "lock-in". High performance transport solutions allow service providers to converge CPRI, eCPRI and Ethernet offerings onto a common transport infrastructure able to scale across vendors while also maximizing fiber utilization. This is important in wide area networks using large macro sites, as well as with small cells or in private, campus or venue deployment scenarios. A variety of transport solutions are available including DWDM, packet or time sensitive networking (TSN) or smart tunable optics across active, semi-active and passive-passive use cases.

Fujitsu is delivering a 5G evolution path with open, customizable equipment and an integrated network architecture. Open interfaces are essential for mobile operators to quickly introduce new services, while customizing their network to efficiently use available spectrum and reduce operational costs. Fujitsu supports the O-RAN standardized interface to CU/DU, EMS, OSS, and offers world-class power efficiency to cut energy consumption and reduce operational costs. In addition, Fujitsu provides multi-RAT technology which enables the support of both 4G/LTE and 5G simultaneously in one radio unit and delivers new amplifier technology which supports two different bands with Fujitsu miniaturization technology.

"HFR Networks remains committed to open standards and developing innovative solutions to solve the most critical challenges facing our customers," stated Peter Cho, Global CTO of HFR, Inc. "Collaboration with Fujitsu ensures customers get the benefits of O-RAN backed by trusted suppliers who are able to warrant system performance while also delivering superior economics and a rapid time to market."

At the Mobile World Congress 2024 event in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 26 - 29, Fujitsu will demonstrate 50km Fronthaul powered by Fujitsu's O-RAN radios and HFR Networks' Packet M6424 Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Switch. This performance delivers service providers flexibility in network design required to drive significant cost improvements, while also deploying coverage quickly and efficiently.

About HFR Networks:
HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul, midhaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G/LTE operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com

