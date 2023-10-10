HFR Networks' flexiTester Recognized by the 2023 BTR Diamond Technology Reviews

News provided by

HFR Networks

10 Oct, 2023, 09:54 ET

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks Inc., today announced that its flexiTester, a multi-function tester and broadband deployment tool, was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2023 Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews. HFR Networks' flexiTester received the Honoree and highest score for its new handheld field tester.

Continue Reading
5 Diamond Rating: 2023 BTR Diamond Technology Reviews
5 Diamond Rating: 2023 BTR Diamond Technology Reviews

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2023 Diamond Reviews, I would like to congratulate HFR Networks on their 5 Diamonds Honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Editorial Director, Sean Buckley. "This program recognizes and rewards top products and solutions available to the broadband industry."

The flexiTester supports multiple critical functions, including optical power meter, OTDR, Smart Tunable SFP+/SFP28 testing, and Visual Fault Finder functions. Open and standards-compliant for use across 3rd party vendors, the flexiTester supports both semi-active and passive DWDM deployments. Field engineers utilize it to pro-actively validate the service path, including the optical connections within the fiber distribution panel. When used with HFR Networks' flexiHaul Smart Tunable Optics (SFP+/SFP28), flexiTester checks the automatic wavelength self-tuning functions, allows for manual wavelength tuning, and enables control of the optics via the handheld device or through the Smartphone application.

"We are thrilled that the flexiTester received the highest rating possible," stated Paul Crann, President, HFR Networks. "flexiTester eliminates common testing challenges while increasing productivity and accelerating fiber broadband and 5G RAN deployments. Field engineers can now rely upon one handheld device to speed up installation and/or troubleshooting – freeing their valuable time to focus on other critical tasks."

About Broadband Technology Report:
Broadband Technology Report's editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today's hyper- competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it's important to BTR. Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators.

Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and will be showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec event.

About HFR Networks:
HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com

For more information, contact:

Kelly Friedland, Director of Marketing
HFR Networks
+1 781-640-4864
[email protected]

SOURCE HFR Networks

Also from this source

HFR Networks Announces flexiTester Field Test Solution for Optical Services

HFR Networks Announces flexiTester Field Test Solution for Optical Services

HFR Networks, delivering industry leading intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, today announced availability of the flexiTester, ...
Andorix Deploys HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking Switch to Deliver Converged In-Building Services

Andorix Deploys HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking Switch to Deliver Converged In-Building Services

HFR Networks, leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, and Andorix, a smart building enabler and system...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.