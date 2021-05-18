HFR Networks Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA)

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks Inc., an intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solution specialist, today announced it has joined Competitive Carriers Association ("CCA"), the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the U.S.

With a history of wireless innovations including participating in many of the earliest 5G deployments with large operators worldwide, HFR Networks is committed to open, vendor-neutral solutions that converge technologies to accelerate advanced services, while rapidly growing revenues. To enable CCA members to deliver profitable offerings, HFR Networks supplies the xHaul performance and economics required across new business and consumer offerings.

"HFR Networks is honored to join this well-respected association and for the opportunity to work closely with more of its members," stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. "With an impressive footprint and strong local relationships, CCA members are uniquely positioned to serve their markets with new converged offerings which are critical for consumer, enterprise and wholesale customers."

"We are delighted to welcome HFR Networks to the CCA," said CCA President & CEO, Steven K. Berry. "CCA's associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, and HFR Networks' expertise and innovative solutions will be valuable additions for our entire membership."

About CCA:

CCA is the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem.

About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com .

