HFR Unveils Private 5G Solution with AI at Mobile World Congress 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240), announced that it will be participating in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26th to the 29th to unveil its Private 5G solution that combines generative AI and digital twins.

HFR is participating in the exhibition to secure global business partners under the slogan "my5G and AI go together". Due to high interest in Private 5G, many domestic and global research institutes and companies have scheduled visits and consultations with HFR at the event.

HFR's Private 5G Solution with AI

HFR's my5G solution enables very simple seamless 5G business structure and enables enterprises and public institutions that are promoting AI innovation to conveniently subscribe to services at a low cost through 5G (including WiFi and IoT). With large multi-cell base station virtualized on a small server, my5GBox enables businesses to use regular internet lines or Low Earth Orbit satellite internet lines without using expensive high-speed leased lines. HFR provides a service operation center (SOC) that enables small organizations to fully provide and manage the costs of Private 5G and various application services. HFR is responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of network equipment on-site through its Network Operation Center (NOC) service.

HK Jung, General Manager of HFR's Private Mobile Group, expressed a strong commitment by stating, "Our goal is to make AI innovation available to small and medium-sized enterprises who have limited investment and operational capabilities. We will accomplish this by providing affordable, convenient, and secure solutions that will allow these businesses to easily adopt 5G technology. Furthermore, we plan to assist public institutions in creating a smarter and safer society."

HFR has supplied my5G solutions to several companies and public organizations, including the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Company and the Japan Railway Agency, and has signed business partner agreements with NEC-affiliated system integration companies in Japan as well as a memorandum of understanding with KT in Korea.

About HFR, Inc.:

HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240) is the leading ICT equipment vendor in Korea, offering a full range of optical transport, broadband access with WiFi products, and Private 5G. For the last 23 years, HFR has provided innovative products to the world's largest mobile operators. HFR has established strong partnerships with Korean mobile operators resulting in leading-edge technology, field-proven deployments, and expansion into the global market. For more information, visit www.hfrnet.com.

